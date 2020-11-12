Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc., Receives 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2021. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov. Cherry Hill, NJ, November 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recently recognized Universal Technical Resource Services, Inc (UTRS) as one of 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor. UTRS was chosen for the Gold Award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans. “One of our core missions is to support the warfighter. This support isn’t limited to the solutions we deliver to the Department of Defense. It includes providing career opportunities for those who have served our nation,” said David Zalcmann, UTRS Chief Operating Officer.UTRS joins 674 other companies from 49 states and the District of Columbia that have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, and ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on several criteria ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs, with varying requirements for large, medium, and small employers.About UTRSUTRS is a technology firm that delivers a wide range of leading-edge engineering, technical, strategic, and digital services to the public and private sectors. Since 1985, UTRS has provided a wide range of support to the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, and other commercial industries. Visit www.utrs.com for more information.About the HIRE Vets Medallion ProgramThe HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2021. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov.