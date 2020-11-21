Color Marketing Group® Announces 2022+ European Key Color – Sunny Side Up

Press Releases Color Marketing Group Press Release Share Blog

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2020 Virtual Summit mid-November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2022+ European Key Color “Sunny Side Up” is soft medium yellow. Sunny Side Up appears to radiate shimmering light and is destined to represent the empathetic and kind side of humanity.





A soft, medium yellow, Sunny Side Up appears to radiate shimmering light and is destined to represent the empathetic and kind side of humanity. It is considered a color with properties of optimism, energy, and forward-thinking ideas. Dealing successfully with the pandemic crisis into 2022 will become a catalyst for personal and societal development and underscores Sunny Side Up to be the region’s key color to express that growth and forward direction.



Leading up to 2022, with so much time having been spent indoors, the design of residential and commercial spaces has come under much scrutiny. The quest for an improved life/work balance will be better served as 2022 emerges and whether people work from home or journey back to their offices, the need for light, a connection to nature, and a feeling of freshness will be front of mind. Sunny Side Up, defined as a color that exudes light and freshness, will communicate its powerful color in all manner of interior design.



Upholstered furnishings, whether a simple desk chair or cozy sofa will glow when wrapped in this cheering yellow. Cabinetry and tables presented in Sunny Side Up will add warmth to spaces and visually satisfy the craving for kindness. Room-scapes will be designed to enhance well-being and open up communication while serving as a respite from difficult times. Beyond individual items such as furniture and accessories, walls, ceilings, and flooring are also anticipated to be touched by Sunny Side Up as those areas can add additional vitality to an interior environment.



Sunny Side Up is not relegated to architectural interiors, though. Its relatively simple hue suggests a basic element of nature, light, and as such will be seen in fashion and as an accent color in accessories. Sunny Side Up will provide the sunny disposition necessary to express optimism or lift an individual’s spirits with its perceived vitality. Ageless and genderless, Sunny Side Up will offer a warm glow that helps define a newly considered sense of self and powerful optimism for the world at large.



Recent events have activated a deep “regroup and reinvent” attitude. Ultimately, positive changes will come into place for individuals and society and Sunny Side Up delivers a key color for the refreshed world.



About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™

Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their directional color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by color stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Each of the four global regions identifies their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 58 years.



About Color Marketing Group®

Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.



