CEO Gaylan Hendricks Delivers Keynote Address at 8% Nation Insurance Wealth Conference
Dallas, TX, November 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Gaylan Hendricks has risen to the top of the health insurance industry where she shines as one of the few female CEO’s. Her success and dynamic personality have garnered a following and given her opportunities to share her knowledge.

At the 8% Nation Insurance Wealth Conference held in September 2020, Hendricks was a keynote speaker. Her speech entitled “What Glass Ceiling?” was originally formulated at the request of female colleagues who wanted to know how she succeeded as a woman in the industry. Hendricks drew in the entire audience by sharing powerful stories of how she overcame obstacles and rose to success. She also focused on how it is possible to achieve a healthy work-life balance and succeed in business while raising a family.

The insurance business is challenging, but Hendricks enjoys equipping and motivating other business leaders. Wisely, she reveals, “If it were easy, everyone would be doing it!”
