Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Donyshia F. Boston-Hill Honored as a Lifetime Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)





About Donyshia F. Boston-Hill

Donyshia Boston-Hill is the CEO and consultant of Keeper of the Brand Marketing and Digital Agency, LLC, an international marketing firm in Valley Stream, New York. KOTB is focused on building audience reach, ratings, sales and revenue for brands specializing in Culture, Code, and Connectivity. Donyshia has successfully positioned KOTB as a full-service marketing agency that helps clients maximize their marketing opportunities by created integrated marketing campaigns that get results. She has over 20 years’ experience and is responsible for overseeing four teams for various marketing campaigns. Her expertise includes integrated marketing and digital services, marketing, team building, revenue focused marketing and promotional materials event and concert production coupled with sports marketing and partnership. This has allowed her to evolve into a specialist focusing on demographics that span 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 consumers and users.



Prior to launching the Keeper of the Brand, Donyshia served as Vice President of Marketing at Emmis Communications HOT 97 (WQHT), the Loud Digital Network, and InCite New York Division, driving 360 Integrated multi-media campaigns, orchestrating promotions, digital/mobile/social media, branded entertainment content, business development, event production, and community outreach campaigns. She held several positions with HOT 97 and 98.7 Kiss FM. She also worked with Madison Square Garden as College Basketball Director of Game Operations and worked in marketing partnership with the New York Knicks.



Ms. Boston-Hill is a TV Correspondent and Associate Producer of Live It Up! With Donna Drake, an international award winning show. Previously, Donyshia served as a TV co-host of The Vera Moore Show. Ms. Boston-Hill is a member of The Links, Inc., Discovery, the JFK Chamber of Commerce, Nassau Community College Business Council, the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, the Uniondale Chamber of Commerce, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Pi Omega chapter.



As an active volunteer, Donyshia is a radio host with WHPC Tower Talk Business Radio at Nassau Community College, and also serves on the Business Leaders Council at NCC. She is the co-chair of media, entertainment, sports and advertising connections at the NY and NJ Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.



Donyshia obtained a B.S. in Communications and Athletic Administration from St. John’s University and a M.A./M.B.A. in Music Business, Marketing from New York University. She also attended LaGuardia Community College completing the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program. Ms. Boston-Hill holds numerous licenses and certifications and has taken numerous courses in her field. She has written several books, including “Professional Black Woman,” “My Now for the Future Woman” and The Fearless Living Experience.



Donyshia is involved in many projects. Currently, she oversees guest relations and VIP management at the Essence Festival, handles marketing at Bethpage Polo at the Park, and is an organizer of Le Dîner en Blanc Long Island. In her spare time, Donyshia enjoys spending time with family.



For further information, contact https://www.linkedin.com/company/keeper-of-the-brand and https://www.facebook.com/keeperofthebrand/.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. West Hempstead, NY, December 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Donyshia F. Boston-Hill of West Hempstead, New York has been honored as a Lifetime Member by P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of marketing.About Donyshia F. Boston-HillDonyshia Boston-Hill is the CEO and consultant of Keeper of the Brand Marketing and Digital Agency, LLC, an international marketing firm in Valley Stream, New York. KOTB is focused on building audience reach, ratings, sales and revenue for brands specializing in Culture, Code, and Connectivity. Donyshia has successfully positioned KOTB as a full-service marketing agency that helps clients maximize their marketing opportunities by created integrated marketing campaigns that get results. She has over 20 years’ experience and is responsible for overseeing four teams for various marketing campaigns. Her expertise includes integrated marketing and digital services, marketing, team building, revenue focused marketing and promotional materials event and concert production coupled with sports marketing and partnership. This has allowed her to evolve into a specialist focusing on demographics that span 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 consumers and users.Prior to launching the Keeper of the Brand, Donyshia served as Vice President of Marketing at Emmis Communications HOT 97 (WQHT), the Loud Digital Network, and InCite New York Division, driving 360 Integrated multi-media campaigns, orchestrating promotions, digital/mobile/social media, branded entertainment content, business development, event production, and community outreach campaigns. She held several positions with HOT 97 and 98.7 Kiss FM. She also worked with Madison Square Garden as College Basketball Director of Game Operations and worked in marketing partnership with the New York Knicks.Ms. Boston-Hill is a TV Correspondent and Associate Producer of Live It Up! With Donna Drake, an international award winning show. Previously, Donyshia served as a TV co-host of The Vera Moore Show. Ms. Boston-Hill is a member of The Links, Inc., Discovery, the JFK Chamber of Commerce, Nassau Community College Business Council, the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, the Uniondale Chamber of Commerce, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Pi Omega chapter.As an active volunteer, Donyshia is a radio host with WHPC Tower Talk Business Radio at Nassau Community College, and also serves on the Business Leaders Council at NCC. She is the co-chair of media, entertainment, sports and advertising connections at the NY and NJ Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.Donyshia obtained a B.S. in Communications and Athletic Administration from St. John’s University and a M.A./M.B.A. in Music Business, Marketing from New York University. She also attended LaGuardia Community College completing the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program. Ms. Boston-Hill holds numerous licenses and certifications and has taken numerous courses in her field. She has written several books, including “Professional Black Woman,” “My Now for the Future Woman” and The Fearless Living Experience.Donyshia is involved in many projects. Currently, she oversees guest relations and VIP management at the Essence Festival, handles marketing at Bethpage Polo at the Park, and is an organizer of Le Dîner en Blanc Long Island. In her spare time, Donyshia enjoys spending time with family.For further information, contact https://www.linkedin.com/company/keeper-of-the-brand and https://www.facebook.com/keeperofthebrand/.About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.comP.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success. Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized