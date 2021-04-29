PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Kubernetes Performance on Amazon Web Services Instances Enabled by Two Generations of Intel Xeon Processors


Newer AWS R5n series instances featuring 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors supported more users than older R4 series instances featuring Intel Broadwell processors.

Durham, NC, April 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To determine the Kubernetes performance companies can expect when selecting different AWS instances, Principled Technologies performed a series of tests using Weathervane 2.0, a multi-tiered web app workload for Kubernetes.

They found that newer Amazon Elastic Cloud Compute (Amazon EC2) R5n series instances featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors (or, Cascade Lake) supported more Weathervane users than older R4 series instances featuring processors from the Intel Xeon E5 v4 family (also known as Broadwell).

The report states: “We found that the R5n series instances handled up to 1.85 times as many Weathervane 2.0 users as the R4 series instances. Because R5n series instances cost just 1.10 times as much as R4 series instances, we determined that the Cascade Lake processor-enabled instances are a better value for businesses.”

To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/sAOVfuj.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

