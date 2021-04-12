Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Deployment of Two Generations of Dell EMC PowerEdge MX Servers

Deploying both next- and current-generation servers took less than two-and-a-half hours and involved the same tools and procedures.





According to the report, Principled Technologies was “able to add two clusters to an existing VMware Cloud Foundation deployment - one cluster of previous-generation 14G Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers and the other with new-generation models - using the exact same procedure for both generations of servers. This means that companies that are eager to enjoy the performance benefits of new-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers can do so without worrying about the deployment process incurring any additional burden on IT staff.”



To learn more, read the report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, April 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Adding new hardware to a data center can require tradeoffs: sometimes, improved performance comes at the expense of administrators having to learn new approaches to deployment. By choosing new gear that uses the same deployment tools and procedures as existing gear, companies can avoid imposing this burden on administrators. Principled Technologies compared the deployment process for two generations of Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers by adding them to an existing VMware Cloud Foundation environment.According to the report, Principled Technologies was “able to add two clusters to an existing VMware Cloud Foundation deployment - one cluster of previous-generation 14G Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers and the other with new-generation models - using the exact same procedure for both generations of servers. This means that companies that are eager to enjoy the performance benefits of new-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers can do so without worrying about the deployment process incurring any additional burden on IT staff.”To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/j35px5G or view the infographic at http://facts.pt/4ZQPAQI About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com