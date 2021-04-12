PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Deployment of Two Generations of Dell EMC PowerEdge MX Servers


Deploying both next- and current-generation servers took less than two-and-a-half hours and involved the same tools and procedures.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Deployment of Two Generations of Dell EMC PowerEdge MX Servers
Durham, NC, April 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Adding new hardware to a data center can require tradeoffs: sometimes, improved performance comes at the expense of administrators having to learn new approaches to deployment. By choosing new gear that uses the same deployment tools and procedures as existing gear, companies can avoid imposing this burden on administrators. Principled Technologies compared the deployment process for two generations of Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers by adding them to an existing VMware Cloud Foundation environment.

According to the report, Principled Technologies was “able to add two clusters to an existing VMware Cloud Foundation deployment - one cluster of previous-generation 14G Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers and the other with new-generation models - using the exact same procedure for both generations of servers. This means that companies that are eager to enjoy the performance benefits of new-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge MX servers can do so without worrying about the deployment process incurring any additional burden on IT staff.”

To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/j35px5G or view the infographic at http://facts.pt/4ZQPAQI.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help