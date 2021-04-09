Principled Technologies Releases Study Showing a Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 Server Met Verification Standards for Eight Genetec Security Center Video Workloads

In conjunction with Dell Technologies engineers, PT found that a Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server with dual PowerEdge XE7420 nodes met stringent verification standards with six archivers.





According to the report, "The PowerEdge XE7420 nodes met verification standards with six video archivers across eight different video workloads, varying in camera bitrate, recording mode, and RAID configuration to represent different safety and security use cases. With 1,800 cameras (at 1 Mbps) on a single XE7420 node, the Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server can store up to 81.5 days of video.



"These results show that the Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server with XE7420 nodes and 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors can provide a reliable, storage-dense solution for organizations running IP-based video security using Genetec Security Center solutions."



To learn more about the validations of the Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server running Genetec Security Center, read the full report at



