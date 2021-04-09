PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Showing a Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 Server Met Verification Standards for Eight Genetec Security Center Video Workloads


In conjunction with Dell Technologies engineers, PT found that a Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server with dual PowerEdge XE7420 nodes met stringent verification standards with six archivers.

Durham, NC, April 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Choosing storage-dense platforms to host safety and security video workloads allows organizations to retain a large quantity of crucial video in a single, accessible location to avoid data silos. Working with Dell Technologies engineers from the Dell EMC Safety and Security Industrial Edge Solutions Validation Lab, Principled Technologies (PT) verified that a Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server with dual PowerEdge XE7420 nodes met verification standards for eight different Genetec Security Center video workloads, with support for up to 1,800 cameras.

According to the report, "The PowerEdge XE7420 nodes met verification standards with six video archivers across eight different video workloads, varying in camera bitrate, recording mode, and RAID configuration to represent different safety and security use cases. With 1,800 cameras (at 1 Mbps) on a single XE7420 node, the Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server can store up to 81.5 days of video.

"These results show that the Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server with XE7420 nodes and 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors can provide a reliable, storage-dense solution for organizations running IP-based video security using Genetec Security Center solutions."

To learn more about the validations of the Dell EMC PowerEdge XE7100 server running Genetec Security Center, read the full report at facts.pt/JgFStEg and see the infographic at facts.pt/vqRyQ63.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

