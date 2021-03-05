PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Virtual Memory Configurations for VDI in Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers


In hands-on testing, PT found that equipping Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers with Intel Optane persistent memory increased VDI density.

Durham, NC, March 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The increase in your remote workers can put a strain on your virtual desktop infrastructure. Instead of adding servers, updating your memory configuration could allow you to meet your users’ varying memory needs. Principled Technologies tested two different memory configurations on a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd server, one with 1.5 TB of Intel Optane persistent memory with 384 GB of DRAM as memory cache and the other with 768 GB of traditional DRAM. They then used the Login VSI VDI benchmark to test three different memory profiles per desktop: 3 GB, 6 GB, and 12 GB.

According to the report, Principled Technologies “Found that at 6 GB of virtual memory per desktop, adding Intel Optane persistent memory allowed the Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd to support twice the VDI users as the configuration with DRAM alone. With Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers and Intel Optane persistent memory, organizations could increase the memory footprint of their servers to meet current and future needs without expanding to more servers and data center space, which could ultimately help their bottom line.”

Read more at http://facts.pt/7oiWGCO or watch the video at http://facts.pt/PT3ehmK.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

