Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Virtual Memory Configurations for VDI in Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd Servers

In hands-on testing, PT found that equipping Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers with Intel Optane persistent memory increased VDI density.





According to the report, Principled Technologies “Found that at 6 GB of virtual memory per desktop, adding Intel Optane persistent memory allowed the Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd to support twice the VDI users as the configuration with DRAM alone. With Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd servers and Intel Optane persistent memory, organizations could increase the memory footprint of their servers to meet current and future needs without expanding to more servers and data center space, which could ultimately help their bottom line.”



Read more at



