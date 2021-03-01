Principled Technologies Finds That Amazon EC2 r5b.8xlarge Instances Deliver Better Performance for OLTP Workloads at a Lower Cost Than Microsoft Azure E64_32s_v4 VMs

Press Releases Principled Technologies, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, March 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For many organizations looking to use cloud computing, performance is likely a priority. For high-performance databases, however, that could come at a hefty price. In Principled Technologies (PT) testing, an Amazon EC2 r5b.8xlarge instance processed twice the SQL Server database transactions compared to a Microsoft Azure E64_32s_v4 virtual machine. More database transactions could mean more revenue from ecommerce applications, more users for an enterprise resource planning application, or reduced costs due to consolidated workloads.PT also found that the on-demand, license-included Amazon EC2 R5b instance and its Elastic Block Storage (EBS) General Purpose SSD (gp2) volumes cost less than the on-demand, license-included Azure VM and its accompanying storage. Additionally, the EC2 R5b instance and storage that PT tested could cost offer a lower price-per-performance than the Azure VM and storage that PT tested if the Azure VM achieved the same level of performance. According to the PT report, “The price for 1,000 NOPM [new orders per minute] from the EC2 instance was $17 USD lower than the price for 1,000 NOPM from the Azure VM” in a 730-hour usage scenario. The report goes on to say that with that cost difference, “an organization could pay as much as 62 percent less for the EC2 R5b instance...than the Azure VM achieving comparable NOPM performance.”For more information, read the report at http://facts.pt/5ro20rg About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com Contact Information Principled Technologies, Inc.

