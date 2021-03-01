Principled Technologies Releases Comparison Study on the HP Spectre x360 14 vs. the 2020 Apple MacBook Pro

Durham, NC, March 01, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- A powerful, responsive laptop can help increase productivity and efficiency. In competitive testing, Principled Technologies (PT) compared the HP Spectre x360 14 laptop and the Apple MacBook Pro laptop and found that the HP Spectre x360 14 offered faster boot time, better system responsiveness per the WebXPRT benchmark, less lag time in three multitasking scenarios, time savings to complete Adobe tasks, and longer battery life.
According to the report, “In our tests, the HP Spectre x360 14 earned higher benchmark scores and completed scenario-based tasks in less time than the 2020 Apple MacBook Pro. Faster response times, such as those we saw with the HP Spectre x360 14, can help you be more productive, hit your goals faster, and multitask with less wait.”
