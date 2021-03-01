PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Principled Technologies Releases Comparison Study on the HP Spectre x360 14 vs. the 2020 Apple MacBook Pro


In hands-on testing, the HP Spectre x360 14 received higher benchmark scores and completed scenario-based tasks in less time.

Principled Technologies Releases Comparison Study on the HP Spectre x360 14 vs. the 2020 Apple MacBook Pro
Durham, NC, March 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A powerful, responsive laptop can help increase productivity and efficiency. In competitive testing, Principled Technologies (PT) compared the HP Spectre x360 14 laptop and the Apple MacBook Pro laptop and found that the HP Spectre x360 14 offered faster boot time, better system responsiveness per the WebXPRT benchmark, less lag time in three multitasking scenarios, time savings to complete Adobe tasks, and longer battery life.

According to the report, “In our tests, the HP Spectre x360 14 earned higher benchmark scores and completed scenario-based tasks in less time than the 2020 Apple MacBook Pro. Faster response times, such as those we saw with the HP Spectre x360 14, can help you be more productive, hit your goals faster, and multitask with less wait.”

For more details, read the report at http://facts.pt/LajA7md.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help