PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Performance of the HP Z8 and Apple Mac Pro on Media and Entertainment Workloads


In hands-on testing, Principled Technologies (PT) found that the HP Z8 G4 tower with 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors completed three representative media and entertainment tasks faster than the Apple Mac Pro.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Performance of the HP Z8 and Apple Mac Pro on Media and Entertainment Workloads
Durham, NC, December 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Creators who work in video and editing rely on their workstations to render and export projects quickly to meet deadlines. On three representative media and entertainment tasks in Avid Media Composer, Principled Technologies compared the performance of the HP Z8 G4 tower and the Apple Mac Pro.

According to the report, “The HP Z8 with Intel Xeon Gold 6226R processors completed a rendering sequence in Avid Media Composer in 9 percent less time than did the Apple Mac Pro. The HP Z8 also exported a rendered sequence to a .MOV file in 44 percent less time, and exported an unrendered sequence in 43 percent less time than the Apple Mac Pro. Plus, the HP Z8 achieved that improved performance for just 11 percent additional cost.”

To learn more about how the HP Z8 could speed workflows for creators, read the full report at http://facts.pt/qjFkIsY.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help