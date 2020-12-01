Toll-Free Motorcycle Touring in Ecuador

New Tech to Give Motorcycle Rental Customers the Freedom to Bypass Toll Traffic





The new Telepass system will offer Ecuador Freedom's guests the ability to use the designated electronic toll lanes in the country's modern highway infrastructure. Riders will no longer have to stop, remove their gloves, and fumble for change at toll booths. The new electronic system will further reduce their chance of exposure to viruses and bacteria at toll booths while giving them more time to enjoy their experience in their rental vehicle.



"We are proud to be the first motorcycle rental company in the world to equip its entire fleet with a national electronic toll payment technology. Whether you're renting a bike and heading off into the sunset on your own, enjoying a self-drive tour, or going on a fully guided motorcycle tour, we want you to have as much freedom as you can," explained Court Rand, Owner and Lead Guide for the Quito-based company. "And the best part? The toll payments are on us – if you're renting a motorcycle or a 4x4 or going on a tour with us, you won't be paying a dime in tolls. Here in Ecuador, freedom is, in fact, free!