Naveego CEO Katie Horvath Named One of the 30 Best CEOs of 2020 by The Silicon Review





Katie is a seasoned entrepreneur and brings a wealth of start-up and Fortune 500 experience to her leadership role at Naveego. Prior to taking the helm at Naveego, she managed patent litigation for Microsoft after practicing law in Silicon Valley, representing both early-stage to blue chip companies. Horvath launched four successful healthcare start-ups and has been recognized on Capital Hill for her innovative business models and combines her industrial engineering skills (IOE University of Michigan), law (JD University of Notre Dame) and software background expertise to take Naveego to its next stage of growth and leadership position.



delivers end-to-end, self-service data integration with built-in Master Data Management (MDM) offered as Golden-Record-as-a-Service(TM) to ensure the highest levels of data quality, accuracy and governance. New data integration and replication capabilities seamlessly connects and transforms all data sources for analytics-ready data on demand for business users and data scientists – with no coding or IT resources required. The Naveego solution enables non-technical business users to acquire the data they need without having to manually scrub, cleanse and normalize across transactional and multiple data sources. Self-service, data integration with built-in master data management ensures that enterprises have a single version of the truth to leverage the power of their data for analytics and reporting immediately upon deployment. The result is an 80 percent reduction in cost and implementation that is five times faster than legacy solutions.



“Being recognized as one of the ‘Best 30 CEOs’ is a privilege and underscores our amazing talent and innovation to deliver our self-service data integration solution that guarantees real-time data accuracy across all data types,” said Katie Horvath, CEO, Naveego. “For the first time data scientists and business users have real-time accurate data they can trust for advanced business analytics to make rapid business decisions for competitive advantage.”



About Naveego

