Press Releases Naveego Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Naveego: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Naveego Closes 2020 with Strong Growth Across Financial Services Healthcare & Insurance as Demand for New Era of Distributed Data Accuracy Solutions Gain Market Momentum

Naveego Complete Data Accuracy Platform delivers self-service data integration with built-in master data management providing customers with a single version of the truth across all data sources to harness the power of data for analytics on day one of deployment.





According to the International Institute for Analytics, organizations gain a $430 billion advantage when they can effectively transform and use all their data, including critical transactional data. Naveego is at the forefront pioneering self-service data integration with built-in Master Data Management (MDM) for enterprises to ensure the highest levels of data quality, accuracy and governance across all data sources. The Naveego offering provides real-time cleansing, synchronization and replication to deliver trusted, analytics ready data on demand.



Naveego Achieves Significant Milestones and Industry Validation



- Naveego announced its next-generation Complete Data Accuracy Platform in Q3, 2020 providing exceptional data quality solutions for customers without the complexity and high cost of customized installation and ongoing maintenance of legacy offerings. The self-service solution allows non-technical business users to acquire the data they need without having to manually scrub, cleanse and normalize across transactional and multiple data sources. As a result enterprises have a comprehensive offering that ensures the highest levels of data quality, accuracy and governance - with no coding or IT resources required.

- Naveego is an Oracle partner and runs its platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, realizing a 60 percent savings as it helps customer prepare data for advanced analytics. To learn more about Naveego solutions for Oracle visit:

- The Naveego partner ecosystem fully supports on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments such as Azure, AWS, Rancher, Google Cloud and Analytics.

- Naveego secured industry recognition securing the following awards in Q4, 2020:

- Analytics Insight Magazine’s Top 10 Most Innovative Big Data Analytics Company for 2020 by Analytics Insight Magazine

- The Silicon Review 30 Best CEOs of 2020

- The Silicon Review 30 Most Reputable Companies of 2020



"This has been a pivotal year for Naveego as we continue to innovate and deliver next- generation solutions to address the multi-billion dollar data accuracy dilemma," said Katie Horvath, CEO, Naveego. “Enterprises are under constant strain of managing exponential data growth while ensuring the quality of data assets across all systems is reliable and trustworthy. The Naveego platform makes it easy for our customers to integrate and normalize all their core business data in real-time and harness the power of analytics on day one for faster decision making and competitive advantage.”



Tweet this:



About Naveego

Naveego® is a leading provider of cloud-first, distributed data accuracy solutions for seamless, end-to-end data integration and self-service Master Data Management (MDM). The Naveego® Complete Data Accuracy Platform(TM) leverages the Apache open source framework to enable organizations to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all enterprise data sources in real-time – regardless of its structure or schema. It seamlessly connects to each source whether in the cloud or on-premise and scales effortlessly to ingest data streaming from data lakes, IoT devices and edge services to provide a single, holistic view of all information assets to create analytics ready information and ensure global data health. The solution is easy to install and adopt, and empowers businesses to start taking control of their data in just hours. For more information, call +1 231-346-4144, visit http://www.naveego.com or connect with Naveego on Traverse City, MI, December 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Naveego ®, an emerging leader of cloud-native, distributed data accuracy solutions, today announced strong growth across Financial Services, Healthcare and Insurance as the company expands its footprint and gains significant market momentum. The Naveego® Complete Data Accuracy Platform(TM) delivers self-service data integration with built-in master data management – providing customers with a single version of the truth across all data sources to harness the power of data for analytics on day one of deployment. The result is an 80 percent reduction in cost and implementation that is five times faster than legacy MDM solutions.According to the International Institute for Analytics, organizations gain a $430 billion advantage when they can effectively transform and use all their data, including critical transactional data. Naveego is at the forefront pioneering self-service data integration with built-in Master Data Management (MDM) for enterprises to ensure the highest levels of data quality, accuracy and governance across all data sources. The Naveego offering provides real-time cleansing, synchronization and replication to deliver trusted, analytics ready data on demand.Naveego Achieves Significant Milestones and Industry Validation- Naveego announced its next-generation Complete Data Accuracy Platform in Q3, 2020 providing exceptional data quality solutions for customers without the complexity and high cost of customized installation and ongoing maintenance of legacy offerings. The self-service solution allows non-technical business users to acquire the data they need without having to manually scrub, cleanse and normalize across transactional and multiple data sources. As a result enterprises have a comprehensive offering that ensures the highest levels of data quality, accuracy and governance - with no coding or IT resources required.- Naveego is an Oracle partner and runs its platform on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, realizing a 60 percent savings as it helps customer prepare data for advanced analytics. To learn more about Naveego solutions for Oracle visit: Oracle Cloud Marketplace - The Naveego partner ecosystem fully supports on-premise, hybrid and multi-cloud environments such as Azure, AWS, Rancher, Google Cloud and Analytics.- Naveego secured industry recognition securing the following awards in Q4, 2020:- Analytics Insight Magazine’s Top 10 Most Innovative Big Data Analytics Company for 2020 by Analytics Insight Magazine- The Silicon Review 30 Best CEOs of 2020- The Silicon Review 30 Most Reputable Companies of 2020"This has been a pivotal year for Naveego as we continue to innovate and deliver next- generation solutions to address the multi-billion dollar data accuracy dilemma," said Katie Horvath, CEO, Naveego. “Enterprises are under constant strain of managing exponential data growth while ensuring the quality of data assets across all systems is reliable and trustworthy. The Naveego platform makes it easy for our customers to integrate and normalize all their core business data in real-time and harness the power of analytics on day one for faster decision making and competitive advantage.”Tweet this: @Naveego Closes 2020 with Strong Growth Across Financial Services, Healthcare and Insurance as Demand for Cloud-Native Distributed Data Accuracy Solutions Gain Market Momentum #Dataintegration #Dataaccuracy #Goldenrecord #Goldenrecordasaservice #Masterdatamanagement #MDM #IoT #Analytics #AI #Transactionaldata #OraclecloudmarketplaceAbout NaveegoNaveego® is a leading provider of cloud-first, distributed data accuracy solutions for seamless, end-to-end data integration and self-service Master Data Management (MDM). The Naveego® Complete Data Accuracy Platform(TM) leverages the Apache open source framework to enable organizations to proactively manage, detect and eliminate data accuracy issues across all enterprise data sources in real-time – regardless of its structure or schema. It seamlessly connects to each source whether in the cloud or on-premise and scales effortlessly to ingest data streaming from data lakes, IoT devices and edge services to provide a single, holistic view of all information assets to create analytics ready information and ensure global data health. The solution is easy to install and adopt, and empowers businesses to start taking control of their data in just hours. For more information, call +1 231-346-4144, visit http://www.naveego.com or connect with Naveego on LinkedIn and Twitter Contact Information The Ventana Group for Naveego

Sabrina Sanchez

925-785-3014



www.naveego.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Naveego