I Will Survive Celebrates 10 Years of Service

After being hit hard from the 2019 government shutdown then the 2020 health crisis, IWS still has not fully recovered. Funds raised from this event will help families impacted by breast cancer with emergency housing assistance, nutritional needs and holiday wishes. Atlanta, GA, December 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Mrs. Anisa Warren (formerly Palmer) started this charity 10 years ago in honor of her dear mother after her service in the Armed Forces. She is joined with community leaders serving on the Board of Directors, staff, outstanding interns from your local, national and global universities, as well as exceptional volunteers. Meet the Board Member of the Year, Intern of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.Join IWS to win some awesome prizes, hear updates about breast cancer in your community and how you can get involved. Although this is a free event, please RSVP and give to support the critical mission. IWS programs keep running through COVID-19 and are provided free to disadvantaged clients because of incredible supporters in the community. Atlanta, you have heard them on the radio with Star 94.1 and V-103 (all Entercom owned stations because of their partnership with Ford in October and November). December, the 12th exactly, they celebrate 10 years of service in the community. 2020 with COVID-19 was hard, but because of amazing supporters and partners, they kept a 100% no eviction success rating for families impacted with breast cancer. Supporters include Regal Nissan in Roswell, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated (Georgia State Chapter), Cool Dads Rock of Atlanta, Cycle Bar of Buckhead, Livi Rae Lingerie in Kennesaw, Jack and Jill Foundation Stone Mountain Chapter, Brighton Collectibles in Snellville, ProNetworker of Atlanta, and more.For women who need a mammogram who had appointments cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, contact I Will Survive to book your screening for January 9, 2021. They are working in partnership with Northside Hospital’s Mobile Mammography Clinic and The Gathering Spot to make this happen in Atlanta, Georgia. Visit their website to RSVP for their 10 year anniversary event and find out more information about the upcoming breast screening.After being hit hard from the 2019 government shutdown then the 2020 health crisis, IWS still has not fully recovered. Funds raised from this event will help families impacted by breast cancer with emergency housing assistance, nutritional needs and holiday wishes. Contact Information I Will Survive, Inc.

Engrid Smith

404-483-8503



www.IWillSurviveInc.org

@IWillSurviveInc



