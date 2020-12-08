Fillmore, LLC's Collaboration in Construction

Any collaborative process must be built on trust and respect for each other's expertise and experience. This October, HNL Construction hosted a pop-up dinner to bring together companies that are like minded with a goal to succeed during the pandemic. We need now, more than ever to lean on each other for support and guidance.





All Fillmore offices are relatively empty these days, with most staff working from home again amidst the city’s current COVID-19 wave. But one evening in late October, despite facing logistical hurdles, Toni and Mario highlighted the importance of maintaining their charity work and partnering with each other during trying times to keep our small businesses and important charities running. To learn more about The ALS Association click here:



Henry Ford once said, “Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress and working together is success.”



