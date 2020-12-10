Kansas City Bankruptcy Attorney Explains Helpful Kansas Eviction Prevention Program

Press Releases The Sader Law Firm Press Release Share Blog

However, there is a helpful program in Kansas that can help eligible renters avoid evictions. That program, the Kansas Eviction Prevention Program (KEPP), can also help landlords who are not receiving payments from tenants affected by COVID economic instability.



Landlords and tenants financially affected by the COVID pandemic may be eligible to receive rent assistance.



Assistance is available for eligible tenants and landlords who have missed at least one rent payment since April 1. To apply for benefits, tenants and landlords must file with KEPP together. If KEPP approves benefits, the landlord receives rent funding from KEPP and applies those funds to the tenant’s account. This also means that landlords must waive tenant late fees for months they received KEPP funding.



If approved, tenants may receive up to nine months of rent funding, not to exceed $5,000 per household. On its website, the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation (KHRC) has some additional criteria that must be met to qualify for benefits. Tenants must:



Be Kansas residents legally authorized to be in the United States.



Be applying for rental assistance for their primary residence.



Have not received rental assistance from another source for the months they are requesting KEPP assistance. The same is true for landlords.



Be able to demonstrate to KEPP that the pandemic adversely affected their employment or income as early as January 20, 2020 or later. Adverse employment actions may include pay cuts, layoffs, or lost work due to shutdowns. Inability to work due to COVID-related illness or lack of childcare may also qualify.



Have a household income that is at or below 85 percent of the median income in Kansas, or $63,920 for a household of four. According to KEPP, tenants automatically meet the program’s income requirements if they already qualify for TANF, SNAP or LIEAP.



KHRC's website has extremely detailed information on how to begin the process.



If you want to see if you qualify for benefits, your landlord will need to complete an online certification requirement and receive an email from the KHRC. Tenants must also provide landlords with documentation of COVID-related loss of income. Landlords must upload the tenant’s information and documentation through the link provided by KHRC’s email. You can find more information about the application process on KHRC’s website.



Applications are due December 15.



For additional assistance from KHRC, use their website to locate a KEPP community partner serving your area.



About The Sader Law Firm



