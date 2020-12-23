Press Releases Radix Registry Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Radix Registry: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Radix - a Domain Registry Launches a Brand Name Spinner, Namify.tech





Starting off with a trustworthy online presence can help in driving a small business. While that’s ideal, finding a short and memorable brand name, along with great social media handles that exactly match the brand name is not always easy going. As a result, most entrepreneurs tend to compromise on their brand visibility which affects how their business is perceived by potential customers.



Unlike most other brand name generators that simply add prefixes and suffixes to the keywords inserted by the user, Namify’s technology understands the essence of what the business and startup is all about and then spins meaningful, brandable and memorable names. Namify’s algorithm is such that it ensures the word pairings are logical, contextual and grammatically correct.



Speaking about the launch of Namify, Sandeep Ramchandani, CEO, Radix, said, “Namify helps small businesses not only find good names that are available on all digital platforms, but it also empowers them to build a meaningful brand on the Internet.”



In recent years, the growth in non-employer businesses has been accelerated by the availability of marketplaces, and low code or no-code softwares that make it easier to start and run a business from scratch. Owing to the increase in the number of solopreneurs and small businesses in the US, coupled with the urgency to go online due to COVID-19, an affordable and ready-made brand-building solution such as Namify can prove to be helpful.



Namify is equipped to suggest intuitive brand names and corresponding domain names on all the domain extensions in Radix’s portfolio; including .ONLINE, .STORE, .TECH , .SITE, .PRESS, .FUN, .SPACE, .WEBSITE, .HOST, and .UNO.



For more info, visit www.namify.tech Houston, TX, December 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Radix, one of the world’s largest registries for nTLDs, has launched a free brand name spinner, Namify.tech . The name-generator is for small business owners, solopreneurs and startups looking for brand-building solutions that include the domain name, brand name, social media handles as well as a logo as a free add-on on purchase of a brand name.Starting off with a trustworthy online presence can help in driving a small business. While that’s ideal, finding a short and memorable brand name, along with great social media handles that exactly match the brand name is not always easy going. As a result, most entrepreneurs tend to compromise on their brand visibility which affects how their business is perceived by potential customers.Unlike most other brand name generators that simply add prefixes and suffixes to the keywords inserted by the user, Namify’s technology understands the essence of what the business and startup is all about and then spins meaningful, brandable and memorable names. Namify’s algorithm is such that it ensures the word pairings are logical, contextual and grammatically correct.Speaking about the launch of Namify, Sandeep Ramchandani, CEO, Radix, said, “Namify helps small businesses not only find good names that are available on all digital platforms, but it also empowers them to build a meaningful brand on the Internet.”In recent years, the growth in non-employer businesses has been accelerated by the availability of marketplaces, and low code or no-code softwares that make it easier to start and run a business from scratch. Owing to the increase in the number of solopreneurs and small businesses in the US, coupled with the urgency to go online due to COVID-19, an affordable and ready-made brand-building solution such as Namify can prove to be helpful.Namify is equipped to suggest intuitive brand names and corresponding domain names on all the domain extensions in Radix’s portfolio; including .ONLINE, .STORE, .TECH , .SITE, .PRESS, .FUN, .SPACE, .WEBSITE, .HOST, and .UNO.For more info, visit www.namify.tech Contact Information Radix Registry

Namrata Arya

97172046060



https://www.radix.website



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Radix Registry