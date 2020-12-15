100% Free COVID-19 Contact Tracing Tool Launches Across America, Alleviating Stress for Small Businesses in the Restaurant, Hospitality and Retail Service Industries





To-date, GroundLevel Insights has partnered with more than 1,700 small businesses, helping these companies bring customers into their businesses in a safe and streamlined manner. The digital tool simplifies data collection by allowing visitors to provide their contact information directly on their own smartphone using a QR code uniquely branded for that business. By digitizing data collection, small businesses are able to minimize touchpoints for guests, ensure confidentiality and accuracy of the information given, and lessen the extra responsibilities their staff are taking on during these unprecedented times.



“Supporting local businesses has never been more important and will be critical to moving America’s recovery forward,” said Asif R. Khan, Founder and CEO of GroundLevel Insights. “By bringing together government, business associations and companies that are providing services across the country, SAFETRACE USA is helping small businesses keep Americans safe, in hopes that more customers will feel safe and continue to support local businesses.”



“What we have seen in other countries is that symptom screening and contact follow-up has become a requirement for businesses with physical locations catering to employees and patrons. This helps to alleviate some concern and enables businesses to ensure their customers safety. We developed Safetrace USA to help US businesses keep their customers and employees safe while protecting their data and decreasing physical touch points, like using a pen and paper,” added Khan. “Our team at GroundLevel is dedicated to supporting local businesses by providing this free technology to simplify these processes, ultimately allowing business owners to focus on running their companies in a safe, efficient and sustainable way.”



With SAFETRACE USA, digitizing collection of customer or employee data makes it easier for small businesses to track and update their customers if there is a COVID case. To introduce SAFETRACE USA™, companies simply register for a business-branded QR code at SAFETRACE USA.com. Each unique QR code is assigned to its own mobile site, meaning that every business will have its own landing page to collect visitor information. This data-collection page is automatically pulled-up when the QR code is scanned in-store, where customers and employees can register their name and contact information. All data is collected and stored securely by SAFETRACE USA for 30 days, after which, it is automatically deleted. Businesses can access the data through an online portal to let customers or employees know that might be impacted in the event a positive COVID-19 case has been identified at their location and/or to send an email to customers or employees to let them know they might be at risk.



For more information or to register your small business for free, please visit Toronto, Canada, December 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Today GroundLevel Insights , a leading Canadian technology company, announced the launch of SAFETRACE USA™ . Available to businesses across America, SAFETRACE USA is a fast, secure, and 100% free digital solution that allows businesses to capture pertinent customer data needed for contact tracing, all while alleviating the workload of staff and keeping patrons--and their contact information--safe.To-date, GroundLevel Insights has partnered with more than 1,700 small businesses, helping these companies bring customers into their businesses in a safe and streamlined manner. The digital tool simplifies data collection by allowing visitors to provide their contact information directly on their own smartphone using a QR code uniquely branded for that business. By digitizing data collection, small businesses are able to minimize touchpoints for guests, ensure confidentiality and accuracy of the information given, and lessen the extra responsibilities their staff are taking on during these unprecedented times.“Supporting local businesses has never been more important and will be critical to moving America’s recovery forward,” said Asif R. Khan, Founder and CEO of GroundLevel Insights. “By bringing together government, business associations and companies that are providing services across the country, SAFETRACE USA is helping small businesses keep Americans safe, in hopes that more customers will feel safe and continue to support local businesses.”“What we have seen in other countries is that symptom screening and contact follow-up has become a requirement for businesses with physical locations catering to employees and patrons. This helps to alleviate some concern and enables businesses to ensure their customers safety. We developed Safetrace USA to help US businesses keep their customers and employees safe while protecting their data and decreasing physical touch points, like using a pen and paper,” added Khan. “Our team at GroundLevel is dedicated to supporting local businesses by providing this free technology to simplify these processes, ultimately allowing business owners to focus on running their companies in a safe, efficient and sustainable way.”With SAFETRACE USA, digitizing collection of customer or employee data makes it easier for small businesses to track and update their customers if there is a COVID case. To introduce SAFETRACE USA™, companies simply register for a business-branded QR code at SAFETRACE USA.com. Each unique QR code is assigned to its own mobile site, meaning that every business will have its own landing page to collect visitor information. This data-collection page is automatically pulled-up when the QR code is scanned in-store, where customers and employees can register their name and contact information. All data is collected and stored securely by SAFETRACE USA for 30 days, after which, it is automatically deleted. Businesses can access the data through an online portal to let customers or employees know that might be impacted in the event a positive COVID-19 case has been identified at their location and/or to send an email to customers or employees to let them know they might be at risk.For more information or to register your small business for free, please visit www.SAFETRACEUSA.com