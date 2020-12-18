Savage Support's MASK-A-RAVE Celebration 2020

Press Releases Savage Support Corp. Press Release Share Blog

Two hours of celebration, tributes to local business advocates, music, dance and fun! Coordinated by Oscar Winner John Ridley's Nō Studios through a unique Vimeo channel.





Currently, the program will be as follows:



6pm Memory Lane Montage of Savage Support’s 5 years and vignettes of local business angels.



6:30pm - Music with Carmen and Kostia (who performed at the first Savage Support fundraiser in 2015) and DJ Cal Roach of 91.7 WMSE. Six remote dance groups will boogie to the music to inspire at home raves, while masked of course. Donations will be accepted via PayPal to vote for your favorite dancers, bid in auctions and purchase a 50/50 raffle ticket.



7:45PM - Auction and raffle winners announced and farewell.



To add to the at home festivities, (and get you dancing) Sugar Maple and The Ruby Tap locations are sponsoring local adult beverage pickups. Beginning 12/1, Sugar Maple in Bay View is pouring appropriately pink Third Space FROG Weiss beer taps and crowlers-to-go. The Ruby Tap in Tosa and Mequon will feature a two 4 ounce growler pick up of Wither Hills New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and Clos du Lumieres Cotes du Rhône red blend. Starting 12/15, the 2 growler wine pack is just $10. A portion of both “Liquid Courage” wine and beer pack proceeds benefits Savage Support.



Fall of 2020 marks the 5th anniversary of Savage Support. Founded in 2015 as a small, grass roots organization in Milwaukee, WI, the non-profit’s dream is to make the lives of women and men going through breast cancer treatment across our state easier. The services offered to beneficiaries focus on decreasing stress and anxiety associated with chemotherapy and other breast cancer treatments. Many of these side effects, including memory loss, nausea, vomiting and fatigue cause patients to struggle with basic day-to-day tasks like cleaning their home, driving to the grocery store or other activities that require physical exertion. By assisting with these daily tasks, our hope is that our beneficiaries can focus on their healing and improving self-esteem while connecting with supportive networks.



Deanna Savage

414-220-0007



https://www.savagesupport.org



