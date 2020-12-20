Missin Peace Issued the Following Statement on the Murder of Casey Goodson Jr.

Press Releases Missin Peace Press Release Share Blog

Nationally, on average, one person is killed every 7 hours by a law officer; law enforcement is indicted in less than 1% of killings (compared to a 90% indictment rate for citizens). Police brutality is a leading cause of death for young men in the US, making it a public health crisis that affects an alarming number of people in our nation - men, women, and children.



At Missin Peace, we are constantly on a mission to pursue justice for victims of police brutality by aggregating formal police complaints from the public, records often buried in internal databases, and making them accessible to investigative journalists, hiring managers, and civil rights attorneys.



We call for any victim of police brutality to register official complaints at MissinPeaces.com to aid in investigations that will bring police abuse to an end, one case at a time.



For more information on Missin Peace and how to register your complaints, please visit https://www.missinpeaces.com/. To stay connected with them on Twitter and Instagram, please make sure to follow @_MissinPeace. For media inquiries, please email awest@mahoganybluepr.com.



About Missin Peace

Abingdon, MD, December 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Missin Peace is extremely saddened by the death of Casey Goodson Jr. We express deepest condolences to his family and the city of Columbus, Ohio. The killing of Casey Goodson Jr. by a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy is another example of a life unjustly taken by law enforcement. And Franklin County's response to this tragedy is a glaring example of the agencies, built to serve and protect, turning a blind eye to the repeated atrocities of police brutality.

Angel West

312.375.2752



mahoganybluepr.com



