A&L Motor Sales Transforms BMW Showroom Into State-of-the-Art Facility

“We are thrilled with the transformation of our BMW showroom as the updated space will provide our customers with the luxurious shopping environment they deserve,” said Brian Lamfrom, Owner, A&L Motor Sales. “Our updated showroom offers customers an elegant atmosphere to enjoy while taking their time to discover their dream vehicle.”



Serving as a luxury car dealership east of the city of Pittsburgh and the only local dealer-owned certified collision center for BMW, Land Rover and Jaguar, A&L Motor Sales prioritizes customer satisfaction. As a result, the new BMW showroom features state-of-the-art technology with digital capabilities that allow customers to virtually experience their own vehicle configuration. Using touchscreen displays, consumers can look at high-definition renderings of custom interior and exterior selections, making the BMW brand come alive in an interactive way.



The upgraded showroom, characterized by its vaulted ceilings, a work station with a pastry café, and frameless glass walls, showcases a modern, cosmopolitan space with an emphasis on brand experience. Adding to the dealership’s customer-first mentality, the transformed showroom includes a dedicated new-vehicle handover area, where vehicle owners can enjoy an exclusive viewing opportunity of their new purchase inside of a contemporary, glass-enclosed delivery bay.



“Our updated layout emphasizes our commitment to providing our customers with a no-pressure sales environment that exceeds expectations,” said Nate Paul, Sales Manager, A&L Motor Sales. “We strive to create a seamless, enjoyable customer experience for every person who walks into our dealership.”



About A&L Motor Sales

