FAPA Virtual Pilot Job Fair Draws Over 500 Job-Hunting Pilots





Companies such as Delta Private Jets, Aquiline Drones, Atlas and Southern Air, iAero Airways, Piedmont Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, and industry newcomer XTRA Airways were present to speak with attendees and encourage them to apply immediately for open pilot positions within their ranks.



Although pilot hiring is currently slowed due to the pandemic, airline hiring executives are predicting that the need for pilots will be extreme in the coming years as 20,000 pilots will reach the mandatory age of retirement between now and 2026. In response to the pending need, both college-based and independent aviation programs are already starting to generate waiting lists for aspiring professional pilots to start their aviation career education.



FAPA strives to assist professional pilots – whether future or active – in landing a successful cockpit career by providing the information and counseling needed at their monthly virtual Job Fairs, which are scheduled for the first half of the year on Wednesdays at 9am Central Time. The 2021 schedule of Pilot Job Fair events is as follows: 1/27, 2/24, 3/31, 4/28, 5/26 and 6/30.



For more information about FAPA or to register for one of their Pilot Job Fairs or Future Pilot Forums, visit their website at www.FAPA.aero. For information about membership services for pilots, contact Craig Washka at 1-800 JET JOBS (538-5627) or via email to Washka@fapa.aero.



Press Contact:

Laura Arden

VP, Sales and Marketing

Laura@FAPA.aero

(808) 799-9350

FAPA.aero Henderson, NV, December 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On Wednesday 16 December, Future & Active Pilot Advisors (FAPA) hosted their monthly Pilot Job Fair via virtual conference. The online event caught the attention of 536 job-hunting aviators, all of them interested in the existing job opportunities in an otherwise widely-accepted stalled-out aviation industry.Companies such as Delta Private Jets, Aquiline Drones, Atlas and Southern Air, iAero Airways, Piedmont Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, and industry newcomer XTRA Airways were present to speak with attendees and encourage them to apply immediately for open pilot positions within their ranks.Although pilot hiring is currently slowed due to the pandemic, airline hiring executives are predicting that the need for pilots will be extreme in the coming years as 20,000 pilots will reach the mandatory age of retirement between now and 2026. In response to the pending need, both college-based and independent aviation programs are already starting to generate waiting lists for aspiring professional pilots to start their aviation career education.FAPA strives to assist professional pilots – whether future or active – in landing a successful cockpit career by providing the information and counseling needed at their monthly virtual Job Fairs, which are scheduled for the first half of the year on Wednesdays at 9am Central Time. The 2021 schedule of Pilot Job Fair events is as follows: 1/27, 2/24, 3/31, 4/28, 5/26 and 6/30.For more information about FAPA or to register for one of their Pilot Job Fairs or Future Pilot Forums, visit their website at www.FAPA.aero. For information about membership services for pilots, contact Craig Washka at 1-800 JET JOBS (538-5627) or via email to Washka@fapa.aero.Press Contact:Laura ArdenVP, Sales and MarketingLaura@FAPA.aero(808) 799-9350FAPA.aero