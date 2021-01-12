P.O.W.E.R. Magazine's Winter 2021 Issue Focuses on Women Who Have Achieved Success While Helping Others Live Better Lives

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Some of The Amazing Women Who Are Making the World A Better Place



The Winter 2021 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine showcases hardworking women in all professions who have achieved success while making the world a better place.



Cover girl, Chimene M. Van Gundy, is a real estate investor and entrepreneur with Outstanding Real Estate Solutions, Inc. and Mobile Home Millions, LLC. She invests in mobile homes and mobile home parks which provide affordable housing to people across the U.S. A true entrepreneur, Chimene runs and manages five different companies. She is known as the "The Mobile Home Millionaire" and “Queen of Mobile Homes” because she has fixed, flipped, and wholesaled more than 500 units to date, all in four years. She does business in 11 states and has taken her business international as well, rehabbing mobile homes in Ireland where they are called “holiday homes.” She is constantly educating others that manufactured housing or mobile homes are not trailer trash.



Donna Martini is a wellness activist, speaker, cartoonist, and author of several books. As an intuitive coach, she helps businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, families, and individuals learn how to tap into their full potential through an energy technique she calls Positive Manipulation®. Her latest endeavor, MantraMouse, is a cartoon peace activist through which she is looking to bring the spirit of unity to our world, which is especially needed these days. Donna is a former planning commissioner and lead ambassador of wellness and green for Nassau County. Ms. Martini was voted one of Long Island’s 50 Most Influential Women.



Cathy Marshall loves helping others. Known as CaDori, she coined the name as a combination of her name, her mother Doris, and her late son Dougie. She is the mother of five and is a registered nurse. In 2017, she founded a nonprofit, CaDori Helping Hands, Inc., where she donated baby supplies to young mothers and delivered cleaning and personal care items to families who lost everything during hurricane Harvey. She also donated backpacks full of school supplies to children in a local shelter and fed over 100 people displaced by the hurricane at a hotel in Livingston, Texas. In addition to CaDori Helping Hands Inc., CaDori also founded Dougie’s Kids, Inc., a charitable organization dedicated to helping and ensuring the well-being of children across America. As an entrepreneur, CaDori’s “I Love Me” apparel, CaDori Helping Hands Inc. merchandise, as well as her print books are available and help to fund her amazing charities. After the release of CaDori’s first book, “Women Put Yourselves First and Be Happier,” her cookbook, and her latest book, entitled “Ladies Love Yourselves First, That’s Happiness,” her positive impact became evident. She has been featured in several articles, on numerous radio shows, and is a radio co-host on the all new Amber Neal radio show on 953jamz.com Houston. CaDori was honored as a Top 10 Philanthropist in Houston, Texas on November 11, 2020.



Lidia Szczepanowski, Esq., exemplifies the real-life embodiment of success, independence, entrepreneurship, and glamour. She has acquired a plethora of knowledge over the years as a litigation attorney, businesswoman, media producer and host, keynote speaker, black belt in karate, and beauty queen. Her latest achievement, the creation of her patented Sculptura® Fashions, incorporates innovative body sculpting technology and tools that let women customize their desired body silhouette instantly, and helps them look and feel beautiful. Overcoming many economic and personal challenges, Lidia refused to accept adversity as an excuse to settle for second best.



In addition, P.O.W.E.R. Magazine has included their special memoriam to the “The Notorious RBG,” Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Just reading her name should and does make many women teary-eyed as we still mourn the loss of this beloved icon of justice, civil, and women’s rights. As the second woman ever appointed to the Supreme Court, RBG is a 21st century heroine. A brilliant litigator, RBG felt that any laws that treated women as different from men made women seem "less than." This made her fight even harder to have men and women recognized as equal. It is due to RBG that women have access to their own banking accounts and credit cards, as well as mortgages. The legacy left by RBG can be seen any time a woman holds what used to be considered a "man’s job" in today’s society.



While we all enjoy reading about celebrities and icons, Tonia DeCosimo, the founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine realizes that the women in the trenches working hard every day deserve recognition, too. They create new businesses, help pave the way for future generations, and contribute to making this country great. The Winter 2021 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine also features these amazing, hardworking women who are succeeding in their chosen professions while helping others and trying to make the world a better place.



For further information, contact



About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com

Contact Information P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222



www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold



