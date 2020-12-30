EasyPeasy Video eCard App is Here to Spread the Joy

Good news for e-gift lovers. EasyPeasy is offering personalized video messages and gift cards all in one simple app. EasyPeasy will let you send e-gifts, e-cards and online invitations for almost all special occasions. Because everyone loves surprises.





If users value money, time, convenience, and relationships, they will love EasyPeasy Video Greetings. Not only can they send unlimited cards for as low as $2.91 a month, but they can also personalize them with a written note, and best of all, they can embed a personal video that can be viewed, downloaded, and even shared on various social media platforms. Choose from 500+ beautifully designed eCards and 250+ brand name eGift cards.



Users can easily sync the phone’s contacts into the App’s address book and receive a reminder of upcoming special occasions. And never forget another birthday or anniversary. Cards and gifts are sent and received instantaneously by clicking the send button.



EasyPeasy lets the app consumers select from 42+ categories, to include holidays, invitations, life events, or just a note to tell someone they are in their thoughts. Nothing is more personal than a video filled with good wishes to loved ones. In addition to improving personal relationships, there are many business applications and uses also.



EasyPeasy will revolutionize how organizations, businesses, universities, and schools communicate with their employees, customers and students. They can even schedule eCards for employees, customers, and student birthdays and anniversaries up to a year in advance by using the scheduling feature. This will strengthen the loyalty, comradery, and appreciation within any organization.



Businesses can use EasyPeasy to highlight employee achievements, reward employees with an eGift Card, or directly invite everyone to the annual company BBQ. EasyPeasy can also be utilized to advertise to customers for upcoming sales and events. Schools can highlight teachers of the month, and inform parents of upcoming tests, highlight students achievement or special school events. The possibilities are endless and will be appreciated by all.



EasyPeasy users have the tools at their fingertips to brighten someone’s day, every day. They can send unlimited greetings. The beauty of EasyPeasy is that it can all be done from the comfort of their living room, car, or literally, anywhere they have Wi-Fi (no more standing in line at the Post Office or scouring the house for a postage stamp). EasyPeasy lives up to its name - no more stress in gift and card giving.



