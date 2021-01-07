Gaylan Hendricks Scheduled to Deliver Keynote Address at Medicare Gurus Mastermind Conference

At the conference, Hendricks will be joined by host Justin Brock as well as other well-known industry executives Cody Askins, Robert Bache, Ricky Ballard, Eric Fierro, and Pete Fournier. Medicare Gurus Mastermind will take place in late February 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. Dallas, TX, January 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Gaylan Hendricks, CEO of health insurance company Senior Security Benefits, announced she will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming Medicare Gurus Mastermind conference. She will share her knowledge of the industry in a speech entitled “Captive vs. Broker, Myth vs. Reality” as well as lead a panel about cross-selling. Known for her contagious enthusiasm, Hendricks looks forward to the opportunity to encourage and inspire others in the health insurance community.At the conference, Hendricks will be joined by host Justin Brock as well as other well-known industry executives Cody Askins, Robert Bache, Ricky Ballard, Eric Fierro, and Pete Fournier. Medicare Gurus Mastermind will take place in late February 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee.