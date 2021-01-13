Press Releases IPE Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from IPE: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: IPE Partners with TexTempo to Expand Factory Floor Solutions Reach

Manufacturing systems developer IPE has entered into a sales agency agreement with TexTempo to extend the market reach of its production visibility, control, and tracking solutions to a broader range of sewn products and textile-related industry segments and geographies.





“We are pleased to partner with such an experienced and industry-focused team as TexTempo,” declared IPE Managing Partner Brad Mikes. “They bring the deep domain experience needed to communicate the benefits of our industry-proven solutions and the expertise to ensure that clients maximize the strategic improvement they deliver. Together, we look forward to expanding our reach into new and extended markets.”



Focused on providing manufacturing optimization solutions and services, TexTempo partners with best-in-class Internet of Things (IoT) technology companies to help their clients achieve world-class efficiency through real-time collection and analysis of factory floor data. TexTempo currently serves the apparel, footwear, marine, mattress, transportation, upholstery, and related industry segments. In addition to their shop floor control practice, TexTempo also features labor and machine monitoring solutions to maximize ROI and create faster time-to-value of the factory optimization software investment.



In a joint statement, TexTempo founders Greg Hathcox and Gene Denny-Lybbert explained that, “We are excited with the opportunity to bring IPE’s state-of-the-industry solutions to a greater number of sewn products and other manufacturers. IPE products stand out in the marketplace by leveraging the latest Microsoft®, Amazon Web Services™ (AWS™), Android™, cloud computing, and advanced integration technologies. We look forward to expanding the already impressive and engaged IPE customer base.”



IPE’s flagship products include IP-Realtime™, an always-on production data collection and management solution that provides immediate feedback to workers, managers, and executives on individual, team, and overall plant performance. IP-Batch™ is a simple-to-use solution for daily collection of production information and incentive payroll calculation. Implemented individually or natively integrated, both products enable increased production visibility, control, and tracking that drives better informed and more timely decision-making across the factory floor. Greenville, SC, January 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- IPE , experts in production management, order tracking, time/attendance/payroll, and quality control for sewn products and other discrete manufacturers, has formed a sales alliance with TexTempo, LLC , the Factory Floor Fanatics®. Under the agreement, TexTempo will market and sell the entire IPE product line across a broader range of sewn products and related manufacturers throughout North and Central America.“We are pleased to partner with such an experienced and industry-focused team as TexTempo,” declared IPE Managing Partner Brad Mikes. “They bring the deep domain experience needed to communicate the benefits of our industry-proven solutions and the expertise to ensure that clients maximize the strategic improvement they deliver. Together, we look forward to expanding our reach into new and extended markets.”Focused on providing manufacturing optimization solutions and services, TexTempo partners with best-in-class Internet of Things (IoT) technology companies to help their clients achieve world-class efficiency through real-time collection and analysis of factory floor data. TexTempo currently serves the apparel, footwear, marine, mattress, transportation, upholstery, and related industry segments. In addition to their shop floor control practice, TexTempo also features labor and machine monitoring solutions to maximize ROI and create faster time-to-value of the factory optimization software investment.In a joint statement, TexTempo founders Greg Hathcox and Gene Denny-Lybbert explained that, “We are excited with the opportunity to bring IPE’s state-of-the-industry solutions to a greater number of sewn products and other manufacturers. IPE products stand out in the marketplace by leveraging the latest Microsoft®, Amazon Web Services™ (AWS™), Android™, cloud computing, and advanced integration technologies. We look forward to expanding the already impressive and engaged IPE customer base.”IPE’s flagship products include IP-Realtime™, an always-on production data collection and management solution that provides immediate feedback to workers, managers, and executives on individual, team, and overall plant performance. IP-Batch™ is a simple-to-use solution for daily collection of production information and incentive payroll calculation. Implemented individually or natively integrated, both products enable increased production visibility, control, and tracking that drives better informed and more timely decision-making across the factory floor. Contact Information Incentive Payroll Experts

Brad Mikes

(864) 498-1310



www.incentivepayroll.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from IPE