Press Releases Deezle Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Deezle: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Multi-Grammy Award Winning Producers from Box Bangers to Lease Beats on the World's #1 Beat Marketplace, BeatStars





“Our goal through the BeatStars marketplace is to create opportunities for artists who would not likely have the funds and/or ability to collaborate at the level needed to progress in this industry.”

- Deezle



According to their website, BeatStars is the world's #1 marketplace to buy and sell beats - created directly for you; the writer, the performer, the beat maker, the producer, the engineer, the record label, the publisher, the videographer, the artist and the creator. BeatStars was built for the person telling their story with music and to find like-minded people to experience it with.



To find out more, please visit https://www.beatstars.com/boxbanger/feed



Deezle is an Award Winning/American record producer and artist, born in New Orleans, LA most known for producing hit songs for Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Chris Brown, Birdman, Rick Ross, Mannie Fresh, Dani Stevenson, DMX, Drake, Kanye West, Sean Kingston and J-Lo.



Follow media requests and all things regarding Deezle, please follow at www.instagram.com/deezlegetsgrammys Los Angeles, CA, January 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Box Bangers is the brainchild and production company of Darius “Deezle” Harrison and Eric “88 Fingaz” Parham. Together they have assembled a collective of veteran and up & coming multi-Grammy and ASCAP award winning producers who are looking to give back to the musical and creative communities by offering original beats at an unprecedented rate of $29.95. Box Bangers feel that it is instrumental for artists to have access to professional quality productions – thus allowing for an ability to flourish creatively allowing their full talent to shine.“Our goal through the BeatStars marketplace is to create opportunities for artists who would not likely have the funds and/or ability to collaborate at the level needed to progress in this industry.”- DeezleAccording to their website, BeatStars is the world's #1 marketplace to buy and sell beats - created directly for you; the writer, the performer, the beat maker, the producer, the engineer, the record label, the publisher, the videographer, the artist and the creator. BeatStars was built for the person telling their story with music and to find like-minded people to experience it with.To find out more, please visit https://www.beatstars.com/boxbanger/feedDeezle is an Award Winning/American record producer and artist, born in New Orleans, LA most known for producing hit songs for Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Chris Brown, Birdman, Rick Ross, Mannie Fresh, Dani Stevenson, DMX, Drake, Kanye West, Sean Kingston and J-Lo.Follow media requests and all things regarding Deezle, please follow at www.instagram.com/deezlegetsgrammys Contact Information Deezle

Kayo Anderson

310-405-9839



https://www.instagram.com/deezlegetsgrammys/?hl=en



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Deezle