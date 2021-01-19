Elliot Nadelson, MD Joins New York Health

Press Releases New York Health Press Release Share Blog

New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce board-certified Elliot Nadelson, M.D. has joined its urology team. NYHealth is the premier center for primary and specialty care services with a network of outstanding physicians specializing in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, neurology, rheumatology, surgery, and urology.





Dr. Nadelson has practiced urology for over 30 years. During his urology externship at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, Dr. Nadelson witnessed firsthand how urologists diagnose and treat a diverse group of patients. “Urology hooked me in. Six years later, I opened my New York City urology office, and I’ve been an active participant in the urology community ever since,” said Dr. Nadelson.



Dr. Nadelson obtained his Doctor of Medicine at the Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara in Mexico. He completed his Internship and Residency at Beth Medical Center where he served as Chief Resident.



Dr. Nadelson has been expertly trained in general urology. His areas of expertise include advanced treatments targeting prostate health, urologic oncology, sexual and voiding dysfunction, in-office vasectomies, kidney stones, and urinary tract infection management and prevention.



“My goal is to manage patients’ urologic issues with as little disruption to their normal lives as possible,” Dr. Nadelson said. “Now joining NY Health, my patients have an increased opportunity to receive the same expert care I’ve always strived for all under one umbrella.”



If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Nadelson, please call 212-727-2887.



Sarah Gould

631-574-8360





