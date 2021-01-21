Denarius Announces Beta of Kronos Wallet and Chat

Kronos, a new application beta from the developers of Denarius (D), provides people a way to socialize and transact without a central authority. This new proof of concept takes decentralization, blockchain, and privacy to the next level. “Users” are able to freely join the Kronos Chat platform, as it is redundantly available due to it using peer-to-peer technology. Kronos has no downtime or possible banning of the platform. Examples of this in current history include, Amazon Web Services (AWS) taking down the Parler app’s platform hosting [1]. Google Play Store and Apple App Store removing the Parler application [2]. Signal App going offline [3]. Whatsapp invasion of privacy [4]...the list goes on.



Kronos is a secure cryptocurrency wallet but also chat reinvented. With the Kronos Chat you can chat and send cryptocurrency across the world in seconds. End-to-end encrypted messages and no storage of your chats, anywhere. Kronos Chat is powered by YOU by leveraging the latest peer-to-peer technologies. Censorship is everywhere and increasing daily. Kronos Wallet allows you to be truly free, with “self-moderation” you finally have the power to choose your own censorship while you socialize. Kronos stores only required data securely and locally, not on an unknown centralized server in the cloud. Kronos supports optional Two Factor Authentication (2FA) and One-time Password (OTP) Yubikey authentication and uses BIP39 technology for your cryptocurrency wallet with the most advanced and leading encryption technologies available today.



Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency to solve the Byzantine Generals Problem, but transactions are slow. Ethereum created a smart contract platform, but transaction fees are expensive. Denarius stayed true to its roots by forking the original Bitcoin Satoshi code and modified the coin to become a faster and cheaper alternative to Bitcoin. Now Denarius with Kronos changes things. BTC, ETH, and D coins can be sent using the Kronos Wallet with more cryptocurrencies and tokens being added soon, possibly USDC, USDT, Namecoin (NMC), Devault (DVT), Primecoin (XPM), etc. Interplanetary File System (IPFS) integration and file uploading directly inside of the Kronos Chat also allows the user to upload files such as documents, images, and media directly inside of Kronos, ready to be shared via the plethora of IPFS public gateways available.



Cryptocurrency Credits

Bitcoin (BTC) created by Satoshi Nakamoto

Ethereum (ETH) created by Vitalik Buterin

Denarius (D) created by Carsen Klock



For more information

Kronos Wallet: https://kronoswallet.com

Denarius (D): https://denarius.io

Bitcoin (BTC): https://bitcoin.org

Ethereum (ETH): https://ethereum.org

IPFS: https://ipfs.io



Sources

1.) https://www.theverge.com/2021/1/11/22223335/parler-amazon-terminates-web-hosting-aws-google-apple-capitol

2.) https://techcrunch.com/2021/01/08/parler-removed-from-google-play-store-as-apple-app-store-suspension-reportedly-looms

3.) https://www.cnet.com/news/signal-operational-again-after-daylong-outage/

4.) https://www.poynter.org/tech-tools/2019/whatsapps-breach-is-proof-that-online-privacy-takes-a-little-work/



Press Contact

