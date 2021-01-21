AAIMS Announces Zero Impact to Their Academic Operations Thanks to EduThrill Assessment Platform

Press Releases EduThrill Press Release Share Blog

Apart from assessments, EduThrill offers a range of digital solutions for Admissions and Scholarship exams, as well as attracting the right students to ensure learning continuity. The platform provides multiple analytical reports powered by Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to help progressive teachers gauge their students’ shortcomings and strengths to create individualized learning plans and material for each student. Recently, Acer announced a partnership with EduThrill for its Back to School Campaign to unleash more fun in learning and help students score better marks compared to traditional methods of learning across its customer base. Gurgaon, India, January 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Earlier this year, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic coincided with the time when institutes all over the world were at various stages of conducting final exams. With the pressure of exams already very high under normal circumstances, the sudden impact of the pandemic caused a vastly detrimental administrative, logistical, and monetary impact on educational institutes, in addition to the stress that has engulfed students and parents equally.However, the relationship between EduThrill , a top SAAS-based proctored assessment platform, and the All American Institute of Medical Sciences (AAIMS), a private Medical College in Jamaica, represents a positive example of adaptation during these unforeseen circumstances. Understanding the emotional stress students were under, AAIMS reached out to EduThrill for help in conducting fair final exams. In a matter of days, EduThrill enabled AAIMS to conduct hundreds of assessments in a secure, scalable, and credible manner for all students. Not only did this make AAIMS as one of the first colleges in the Caribbean to have successfully concluded its final exams as scheduled, it also allowed AAIMS to carry on with the next academic term without disruption to its chartered plan.Sharing his thoughts, Dr. Ram Chalasani, Executive Director, AAIMS, Jamaica, added, "We feel immense satisfaction for having lifted the fear and nervousness of losing an academic term from our students' minds by conducting exams as per the schedule and with the highest level of academic integrity on the EduThrill platform. EduThrill has a very robust & flexible feature set enabled via an easy to learn UI. We have now started leveraging it even for daily assessments in each of our lectures to enable effective learning in a remote setup.” Adding further, Dr. Peter Horneffer, M.D., a graduate of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Executive Dean, AAIMS, stated, "I am a big believer in continuous assessments and reinforcements in academics. Partnering with EduThrill has made this easy for both our faculty and our students. With great scalability and an easy to use interface, this collaboration happened at the right time and is helping us provide the right tools and guidance enabling our medical students to become outstanding physicians and serve their community well."Outlining EduThrill's vision, Amit Arora, CEO, EduThrill, said, “Due to coronavirus, many students have been affected with their finals postponed, leaving their admission or hiring prospects in a quagmire. We are committed to helping the entire Academic Fraternity by providing digital solutions to ensure continuity of learning during this crisis.” Adding further, Leela Kaza, Chairman, EduThrill said, "Any delay in the closure of the academic year could have a devastating ripple effect on the entire academic calendar and cycle. With our deep expertise in conducting remote, proctored assessments, EduThrill provides a scalable global platform to conduct tests, assessments, quizzes, and other certifications as per the guidelines of various examination authorities around the world. We are joining hands with leading academic institutions to help them deal with this unprecedented situation and also become future-ready."Apart from assessments, EduThrill offers a range of digital solutions for Admissions and Scholarship exams, as well as attracting the right students to ensure learning continuity. The platform provides multiple analytical reports powered by Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to help progressive teachers gauge their students’ shortcomings and strengths to create individualized learning plans and material for each student. Recently, Acer announced a partnership with EduThrill for its Back to School Campaign to unleash more fun in learning and help students score better marks compared to traditional methods of learning across its customer base. Contact Information EduThrill

