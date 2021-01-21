Terralogic Announces the Acquisition of US-Based, PDS Inc.; Effective Date: January 11, 2021

Press Releases Terralogic Press Release Share Blog

Together Terralogic and PDS are better positioned to provide Data and Content management solutions in Texas & New Mexico and deliver end to end Digital Transformation Services to our current and future customers.





About PDS Inc.:

PDS Inc. provides document management, automated forms, custom software solutions and outsourced scanning services to government, education, business, financial and healthcare organizations throughout New Mexico and West Texas since 1995.



The company has encountered and solved a wide variety of document management challenges. As a full service document and records management provider PDS develops and supports solutions in the following areas:



Document / Content Management Software Systems



Canon Scanners and Advanced Capture Systems



Electronic / Automated Forms



Custom Software Applications integrated with document management



Document / Data Conversion including Paper to digital format



Print Management, print consumables and printer service.



Matthew L. Bowman, President at PDS Inc., Texas, United States. Former Vice President of Operation at American Home Products Corporation (Now Conagra Foods), Former Director of National Sales at Canadian Division.



Matthew is bringing in 26 years of diverse experience in system design/specification, production processes, finance, establishing and communicating the strategic direction for the company.



"Myself and all of our team here at PDS are certainly proud to be a new part of the Terralogic family. We look forward to bringing the content management technologies that we've come to market with and perfected, to other Terralogic divisions.



"Also exciting for us, is introducing the core Terralogic technologies to our customer base. We are looking forward to growing the PDS division and in participating in the growth of Terralogic."

- says Matthew L. Bowman, President of PDS



Thanks to his experience and expertise across Data and Content management across multiple divisions that strengthens the core of Terralogic technologies with PDS’s customers’ base. This acquisition brings Terralogic and PDS a promising beginning to build and develop a new market in Texas & New Mexico and bring top-notch products, experiences to our current and future customers.



“We have been providing world-class solutions to our customers and we were looking to expand our services in data & content management solutions. We are excited to have PDS to be part of Terralogic and we are looking for a very good 2021."

- says Renil Komitla, CEO Terralogic



We envision "a digitally connected world that is empowered with humanizing technology for the future." This strategic collaboration will help us leverage each other’s strength to emerge as an end-to-end solution for transforming businesses digitally.



About Terralogic Solutions Inc:



Since 2008 Terralogic has been rendering futuristic technology services for the forward-looking connected world. Our target centric DNA ensures ahead of the time engineering expertise following client roadmap and business needs. Our Services encompasses, UI/UX, Digital Transformation, Engineering solutions, SAAS, IT Infrastructure services, MSSP, Cloud & Support Services, not to forget our innovations in the field of Emerging technologies viz IoT, AR/VR, and Data Science. We deep dive into enterprise goals to get to the heart of the criteria, maintaining a macro-view while researching trends and evolving models. Terralogic provides advisory consulting and IT services for Automotive, Communications, Construction, E-commerce, Gaming, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Travel & Transportation industries.



Website: www.terralogic.com



Corporate Address: 240 E Gish Road, San Jose, CA, 95112, USA

Phone: +1 (408) 213-8767

Email: sales@terralogic.com

Saolee Dutta

(+91) 9538627277



www.terralogic.com



