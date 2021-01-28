Stephen L. Hightower II, Chief Operating Officer of Hightowers Petroleum Co. Appointed to Cincinnati Regional Chamber Board of Directors

Press Releases Stephen L. Hightower Press Release Share Blog

On November 16, 2020 at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber’s Annual Meeting, Stephen accepted his appointment and spoke about his vision to grow the vibrancy and economic prosperity of Cincinnati and its surrounding areas.



“Though I have had many interactions with the Chamber throughout my career, my first and most meaningful experience was as a member of C-Change. C-Change opened my eyers to the full view of the Chamber – it was not just a gathering place for businesses but a leader in the transformation of our region. I look forward to continuing to highlight our region as a board member.”

- Stephen L. Hightower



Stephen brings years of experience and successes to the Chamber Board of Directors – as COO of HPC, he leads and directs day-to-day operations, sets the strategic direction of the company and ensures execution and alignment across the business. Stephen also provides regular status updates to the CEO and President, and the Board of Directors, keeping them apprised of the business’ progress.



HPC is amongst North America’s largest, independently-owned wholesale fuel distribution businesses, supplying more than 250 million gallons of fuel annually to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. HPC began as a licensed Motor Fuel Dealer in 1984. With foresight and continuing innovation, HPC has developed into a “Virtual Marketplace” with the ability to provide gasoline, diesel, biodiesel, ethanol, lubricants, oils and greases across the globe.



In August of 2020 HPC was named to Inc. Magazine’s annual 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies with recent growth of 144.85%.



