Medivest Celebrates 25 Years in Business with the Unveiling of a New Logo and Website

Oviedo, FL, February 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Medivest Benefit Advisors, Inc. ("Medivest"), a leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services and settlement planning, proudly announces its 25th year in business. In celebration of this milestone, Medivest is debuting a new company logo and website today.

Medivest's new logo features a more impactful and modern design. The new website has easy to navigate pages, an expanded library of resources, and sits on a faster server to deliver a better experience for visitors. "Our logo and website have changed dramatically to better reflect the value we bring to our members," says Aaron Winnell, President of Medivest. "Inventive, modern and professional are terms we use to describe our new look, as well as the service that we have been providing to our clients for twenty-five years."

Medivest was founded in 1996 in Santa Barbara, CA with a focus on providing piece of mind for injury victims through professional administration services of their future medical funds, post settlement. MSP Compliance services became an additional focus and was the first company to administer a Medicare Set-Aside arrangement through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). "Twenty-five years ago, we saw an opportunity," says CEO Doug Brand. "At the time MSP Compliance was something of a mystery to even the most experienced of attorneys. 'Have Medicare's interests been addressed in this settlement? Does it even need to be considered?' Questions like these were common. We found a way to answer them and to help our customers protect their clients."

As the years progressed, Medivest began offering additional services that provide support for settling parties at all stages of the settlement process that include a medical component, including Medicare Set-Aside Allocation Reports, Trust Advisory Services, and most recently Lien Resolution Services. Since then, Medivest has grown from a handful of employees working in one office to almost 50 employees with office headquarters in Santa Barbara, CA, an administrative office in Oviedo, FL, and several satellite offices across the country.

About Medivest

Medivest is a national Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance company and provider of settlement solutions. Our focus is assisting anyone involved in the settlement of a workers' compensation or personal injury claim understand their obligation to consider Medicare's interests under federal law. We provide solutions that help to mitigate exposure resulting from that obligation. Medivest has been providing it's services since 1996 and has developed a program of services customizable to the of any settlement.

