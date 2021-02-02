Janaya Raynor, MD, MS Joins the Supportive and Palliative Care Team

Press Releases New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Press Release Share Blog

“Patients and families plan for birth and life with great hope and expectations,” Dr. Raynor said. “We prepare and plan for every instance except those which may be the most life-altering. As a physician, I want to help patients and families through their diagnosis and plan for the most trying of times.”



Dr. Raynor obtained a Master of Science degree at Johns Hopkins University. Continuing her education, she received a Doctor of Medicine from Ross University. She completed her Internal Medicine Residency and Fellowship in Hospice and Palliative Medicine at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. Dr. Raynor has experience in clinical research studies and has written multiple publications.



“Science and medicine go hand in hand. My background in science and research allows for new advances and options to be available to patients sooner. Medicine is ever-changing, keeping up with science improves the care for our patients.”



Dr. Raynor is passionate about offering patients an avenue to express their desires in tailoring and managing their care. “I am excited to be a resource for patients and their families to provide them with tools to begin having hard conversations sooner than later.”



Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator

631-574-8360





