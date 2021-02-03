Press Releases WB+TDP Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from WB+TDP: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Warshaw Blumenthal and Turbo Dog Productions Unite to Form WB+TDP





With clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, WB+TDP will continue to provide full creative production - from the storyboard stage through post-production, including VFX, Sound Studios, Motion Capture, 2D and 3D to full up high-definition film and video shoots for animatics, cinematics, gaming or testing.



WB+TDP has a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York and over 150 artists around the globe, the largest and most diverse artist roster in the industry.



Said Principal and Founder Andrew Kessler, “As the two companies continue to grow individually, it made sense to combine and formally join together our resources and offerings while streamlining our systems. WB+TDP will continue to serve clients 24/7/365 and provide the best services and talent in the industry.”



Warshaw Blumenthal was established in 1982, with Kessler, a former employee, purchasing the company in 2004 from its founder, Andrea Wernick. In 2007, Kessler launched Turbo Dog Productions as a companion company to provide clients with production needs. Under Kessler’s leadership and vision, the companies have earned a reputation for service and accessibility, creative output and for assisting clients with their business bottom line. New York, NY, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Warshaw Blumenthal, the top artist management and representation agency, and Turbo Dog Productions, a full-service production company, are pleased to announce the two companies have merged and will rebrand as WB+TDP, a full-service, award-winning, multimedia agency, providing every level of the creative production process.With clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to independent brands, WB+TDP will continue to provide full creative production - from the storyboard stage through post-production, including VFX, Sound Studios, Motion Capture, 2D and 3D to full up high-definition film and video shoots for animatics, cinematics, gaming or testing.WB+TDP has a team of award-winning in-house creative executives based in New York and over 150 artists around the globe, the largest and most diverse artist roster in the industry.Said Principal and Founder Andrew Kessler, “As the two companies continue to grow individually, it made sense to combine and formally join together our resources and offerings while streamlining our systems. WB+TDP will continue to serve clients 24/7/365 and provide the best services and talent in the industry.”Warshaw Blumenthal was established in 1982, with Kessler, a former employee, purchasing the company in 2004 from its founder, Andrea Wernick. In 2007, Kessler launched Turbo Dog Productions as a companion company to provide clients with production needs. Under Kessler’s leadership and vision, the companies have earned a reputation for service and accessibility, creative output and for assisting clients with their business bottom line. Contact Information WB+TDP

Jessica Bellucci

917.463.7037



wbtdp.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WB+TDP