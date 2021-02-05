Women's Health and Wellness Conference Created in Response to COVID-19

The 1st Annual Women's Health and Wellness Conference is on a mission to motivate women to take their power back by giving them the tools, education and energy they need to start that important change within. Conference sessions will be focusing on self-care, mental health, meditation, home organization, yoga, mindfulness and much more.





The Beautiful! Bold! Brave Facebook Group was proudly created by Founder, Dr. Simone Phillips, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as a safe haven for other women to come together and offer advice, empowerment and support. Dr. Phillips realized that this pandemic was not only affecting the physical health of lives around the world but directly causing other traumatic side effects such as depression, anxiety, and less time to focus on self-care and overall wellbeing. Dr. Phillips is a licensed School Psychologist and Mental Health Counselor with her own practice located in Massachusetts.



The 1st Annual Women’s Health and Wellness Conference was created to help women take control of their mental health, reduce stress, find balance in their daily life of work, family, and other responsibilities and feel empowered to achieve their goals.



Upon completion of the virtual conference, attendees will feel ready to conquer their ultimate goals and dreams. They will leave with tangible tips to create a life they love and feel empowered to begin their journey, without sacrificing their health any longer. Additionally, they will have a clear vision for the future and identify the areas of life that are craving their attention and love. Lastly, attendees will create a strong bond with other like-minded women who are going through exactly what they are! Our goal is to create a community of women that will support each other well after the conference has ended.



"Pre COVID-19, many working women sacrificed their mental health and wellness for the sake of their jobs, careers, or families. Now add on the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, quarantine, racial unrest, unemployment, adjusting to working from home and remote learning with kids, the list goes on. The information that will be provided at the 1st Annual Women’s Health and Wellness Conference are needed now more than ever,” said Phillips.



To reserve your virtual seat at this life-changing women’s conference,



