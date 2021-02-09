University of Washington Graduate Student Launches NoirePack Inc.

America's hub for Black-Owned coffees; NoirePack is a small start-up based out of Seattle, WA, whose primary mission is to deliver the Black coffee Experience in every box purchased. Freshly roasted coffee from America's Premier Black Artisan Roasters from Russell’s Gourmet Coffee in Georgia to Blk & Bold in Iowa and Sailor's Brew Coffee and Boon Boona Coffee in the West Coast we bring you a diaspora of America’s best-hidden gems.





Black Americans must strive for "Ujamaa" and social entrepreneurship to create businesses oriented around providing services and goods that benefit the Black community. They are one of the U.S.' biggest consumers, but only spend a mere “3 percent of our $600 billion on Black-Owned businesses” (Tucker, 2017). This must change.



For University of Washington Graduate student and NoirePack Inc. founder Edward McFields, "Ujamaa" was his calling in the coffee marketplace. Coffee presented an excellent opportunity for his business startup NoirePack Inc.



With “32 percent of African Americans in the United States drinking gourmet coffee beverages during the past day” (Conway, 2020) why not create businesses that revolves around this popular commodity?



Whether it be gourmet or non-gourmet, traditional coffee is the most popular option among Americans for their past-day consumption.



Coffee is a multibillion-dollar industry projected to grow annually despite the current Pandemic. The largest market segment triggering this growth is gourmet coffee roasting, NoirePack Inc’s primary niche.



There are thousands of coffee roasters in the U.S. Sadly, Black coffee roasters only represent a small margin of this highly coveted and competitive coffee market; however, several Black-Owned coffee roasters and brands are that are working to shift the discourse surrounding this popular beverage.



Each of NoirePack’ Black Owned roasters is unique with a story worth sharing and they are here to evangelize it.



NoirePack Inc's primary mission is to deliver the Black coffee Experience. Selling freshly roasted coffee from America's Premier Black Artisan Roasters from Russell's Gourmet Coffee in Georgia to Blk & Bold in Iowa and Sailor's Brew Coffee and Boon Boona Coffee on the West Coast, they bring you a diaspora of America's best-hidden gems.



Coffee roasting is an art, and every Black-owned coffee roaster is a master of their craft. At NoirePack Inc., they want to help promote Black-owned coffee roasters, which will benefit long-term Black Communities across this nation.



About NoirePack Inc.

NoirePack is a small start-up based out of Seattle, WA, whose primary mission is to deliver the Black coffee Experience in every box purchased. Freshly roasted coffee from America's Premier Black Artisan Roasters from Russell’s Gourmet Coffee in Georgia to Blk & Bold in Iowa and Sailor's Brew Coffee and Boon Boona Coffee in the West Coast they bring you a diaspora of America’s best hidden gems.



Order your box today and experience for yourself a cup from America's Premier Black Artisan coffees.



References:

Conway, J., & 26, N. (2020, November 26). U.S. coffee consumption among African-Americans by TYPE 2020. Retrieved February 09, 2021, from Statista.



Lewis, Kelly (2021, February 08). Kelly's culture - Black history Month: Sports, meritocracy, and racism. Retrieved February 09, 2021, from Turnkey Research.



Tucker, J. (2017, December 06). The road to $1.5 trillion in BLACK buying power. Retrieved February 09, 2021, from Black Enterprise. Seattle, WA, February 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Black Americans earn only 61 percent of white American incomes. Their salaries are significantly less to whites performing same jobs, yet we prefer to maintain our "good jobs" rather than own and operate our own business. There is a considerable disparity between opportunities and wealth for Black families and White families. According to the Federal Reserve, in "2019, White families had the highest median household wealth of any racial group at $188,200; Black Americans had the lowest median household wealth at $24,100," (Lewis, 2021). What gives?Black Americans must strive for "Ujamaa" and social entrepreneurship to create businesses oriented around providing services and goods that benefit the Black community. They are one of the U.S.' biggest consumers, but only spend a mere “3 percent of our $600 billion on Black-Owned businesses” (Tucker, 2017). This must change.For University of Washington Graduate student and NoirePack Inc. founder Edward McFields, "Ujamaa" was his calling in the coffee marketplace. Coffee presented an excellent opportunity for his business startup NoirePack Inc.With “32 percent of African Americans in the United States drinking gourmet coffee beverages during the past day” (Conway, 2020) why not create businesses that revolves around this popular commodity?Whether it be gourmet or non-gourmet, traditional coffee is the most popular option among Americans for their past-day consumption.Coffee is a multibillion-dollar industry projected to grow annually despite the current Pandemic. The largest market segment triggering this growth is gourmet coffee roasting, NoirePack Inc’s primary niche.There are thousands of coffee roasters in the U.S. Sadly, Black coffee roasters only represent a small margin of this highly coveted and competitive coffee market; however, several Black-Owned coffee roasters and brands are that are working to shift the discourse surrounding this popular beverage.Each of NoirePack’ Black Owned roasters is unique with a story worth sharing and they are here to evangelize it.NoirePack Inc's primary mission is to deliver the Black coffee Experience. Selling freshly roasted coffee from America's Premier Black Artisan Roasters from Russell's Gourmet Coffee in Georgia to Blk & Bold in Iowa and Sailor's Brew Coffee and Boon Boona Coffee on the West Coast, they bring you a diaspora of America's best-hidden gems.Coffee roasting is an art, and every Black-owned coffee roaster is a master of their craft. At NoirePack Inc., they want to help promote Black-owned coffee roasters, which will benefit long-term Black Communities across this nation.About NoirePack Inc.NoirePack is a small start-up based out of Seattle, WA, whose primary mission is to deliver the Black coffee Experience in every box purchased. Freshly roasted coffee from America's Premier Black Artisan Roasters from Russell’s Gourmet Coffee in Georgia to Blk & Bold in Iowa and Sailor's Brew Coffee and Boon Boona Coffee in the West Coast they bring you a diaspora of America’s best hidden gems.Order your box today and experience for yourself a cup from America's Premier Black Artisan coffees.References:Conway, J., & 26, N. (2020, November 26). U.S. coffee consumption among African-Americans by TYPE 2020. Retrieved February 09, 2021, from Statista.Lewis, Kelly (2021, February 08). Kelly's culture - Black history Month: Sports, meritocracy, and racism. Retrieved February 09, 2021, from Turnkey Research.Tucker, J. (2017, December 06). The road to $1.5 trillion in BLACK buying power. Retrieved February 09, 2021, from Black Enterprise.