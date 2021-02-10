PlektonLabs Announces Rebranding: Reaffirms Commitment to Innovation

Press Releases Plekton Labs Press Release Share Blog

Ushering in a new era for the company, PlektonLabs, formerly known as Plekton Labs, has switched things up to reflect the changing times. The new PlektonLabs logo embodies the firm’s continued determination to reach its goal of connecting to the future with all its wonders. The new typeface and bold colors convey the company’s approach to their work: passionate, original, and determined.



The updated site also responds to the evolving market of keeping things simple, short, and sweet. It is sleek and modern-looking, with easy navigation. This reinforces the idea of the cutting-edge technology the company works with. The rebranding is in line with the evolving marketplace, changing client needs, and a very competitive industry. The changes go beyond aesthetics; they also make the site easier to use and make PlektonLabs an open book that has the appeal of accessibility. Most of all, the rebranding is about their clients, and PlektonLab’s ongoing dedication to their needs.



“A new look, but the same core values and level of commitment towards the partners and clients underneath. This makeover was carried out with the idea of progress and innovation at the forefront,” said Wahid Mohammad, Director of PlektonLabs. “The changes rejuvenate the brand, while embodying the foundation of our company. The new brand embodies the evolution of PlektonLabs as a comprehensive solutions provider, enabling businesses to face the future square on.”



About PlektonLabs:

Muaz Bin Anwar

‪(289) 399-2797‬



www.plektonlabs.com



