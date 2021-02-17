WBAT Safety Announces Burgess Aircraft Management and Ozair Charter Services as Latest ASAP and Platform+ Subscriber

Press Releases WBAT Safety Press Release Share Blog

Established in 2007, Burgess Aircraft Management and Ozair Charter Services has grown to nine jet aircraft and offers on-demand jet charters as well as aircraft management. The offices and three hangars are located at the Springfield/Branson National Airport in Springfield, MO. Burgess Aircraft includes a staff of 16 pilots with a combined flight experience totaling over 100,000 hours and 200 years of aviation experience. The company has ongoing plans to expand its fleet, facilitate joint ownership programs, and expand aircraft management coverage outside of Southwest Missouri.



"As we seek to implement the FAA Safety Management System for voluntary program (SMSVP) here at Burgess Aircraft Management, we found that the WBAT Safety program met every need we were looking for in a software package," said Kenneth Evers, Safety Officer and Line Pilot for Burgess Aircraft Management.



Kamron Githens, WBAT Safety Project Manager, offered, “We look forward to working closely with Burgess Aircraft Management as they implement their Platform+ and ASAP programs with us here at WBAT Safety.”



WBAT Safety is the sole FAA-supported SMS program available on the market. The WBAT platform is a web-based system that supports all aspects of a complete SMS, including safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and SMS recordkeeping and documentation. Platform+Support subscribers have access to support, training, and customizations to help organizations utilize WBAT to their fullest potential.



WBAT Safety’s contract with the FAA is managed by Cypher, LLC, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) with more than 60 years of combined IT Outsourcing and IT Service Management experience. Cypher provides innovative and cost-effective solutions to enable WBAT Safety to succeed at its daily mission, specifically in the functional area of Computer/Information Systems Development (CSD).



Kamron Githens

856.282.2669 x107



https://www.wbatsafety.com



