Writers Send a Lunar Time Capsule to the Moon

Tina Glasneck is a USA Today bestselling author of magic, myth, and mayhem inspired by history, Norse mythology, and legends. She resides with her loving software developer husband, two gregarious children, and their adorable guinea pig Magic Sprinkles in central Virginia. Richmond, VA, February 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- USA Today bestselling author Tina Glasneck is set to send her catalog of books off to the Moon. Her books will join the Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission 1 as part of the Writers on the Moon project led by Dr. Susan Kaye Quinn. Set to launch in July 2021, the payload will be delivered to Lacus Mortis, on the Moon, for future anthropologists and generations.Glasneck, an author of more than twenty titles, is sending her catalog of Norse mythology-inspired fantasy novels to the Moon as a beacon of hope. “Future space travelers will discover the lunar time capsule and learn about our culture and world through the items we’ve left behind,” says Glasneck, “just like we’ve learned about the Norse, Egyptian, and Greek cultures before us.”With the rise of Norse mythology in pop culture, like the gods Loki and Thor, Glasneck sees this trip to the Moon as a step in the right direction, which she’s ecstatic to be a part of. Glasneck makes this connection to the Moon and her work through Norse mythology and cosmology. “In Norse mythology,” Glasneck says, “the Moon is vaguely personified, with children named after the heavenly bodies of the Moon and Sun, whom two great wolves chase across the sky.”The one-hundred twenty-five participating authors are including art, music, single-titled novels, whole collections of series, and anthologies in the lunar time capsule. Some are even including reader stowaways.“My readers have helped me to achieve so much. I’m happy to take them along with my work to the Moon. They will be listed as a part of my manifest on my website and in the uploaded files.”Glasneck understands the gravity of this opportunity. With her contribution to the payload, she will be one of the first African American women on the Moon.When asked why she wished to partake in this project, Glasneck admits that it’s not just about her. “It’s also something for my children. I want to show them that you can shoot for the Moon, and indeed land on it.”The digital payload will be uploaded onto a SanDisk Extreme microSD card and sent to the Moon for posterity.Astrobotics, a space logistics company and an official NASA partner, will deliver the Writers On The Moon payload.About Tina GlasneckTina Glasneck is a USA Today bestselling author of magic, myth, and mayhem inspired by history, Norse mythology, and legends. She resides with her loving software developer husband, two gregarious children, and their adorable guinea pig Magic Sprinkles in central Virginia. Contact Information Tina Glasneck

