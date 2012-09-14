Transportation Industry Experts Bill Vitti, David Mook and Matt Ruth Join the ISAAC Board of Directors

Press Releases ISAAC Instruments Press Release Share Blog

“We have called in experts to support ISAAC’s U.S. expansion and continued rapid market growth. We will benefit the invaluable insights of Bill Vitti, who brings over 25 years of logistics and FreightTech experience, several being in key leadership roles at market leaders such as truckstop.com, Swift Transportation and Cargomatic, to his new position on our board of directors; David Mook, also now on our board of directors, and former COO of TMW Systems; and Matt Ruth, former Senior Vice President of Professional Services at TMW and now TMS Integration Director for ISAAC,” explained ISAAC co-founder and President Jacques DeLarochellière.



The company culture and pride in customer success is what convinced the trio of industry professionals to join the ISAAC team. “ISAAC’s broad success with Canadian clients told me that they would thrive in the US once they entered the market. After meeting virtually with ISAAC management in these days of COVID, I further learned they had an excellent management team who all have drive, vision, and strong customer care,” stated David Mook, new member of the ISAAC board of directors.



Bill Vitti, new board member, stated, “ISAAC is uniquely positioned for rapid growth in the U.S. given their market leadership in Canada, depth of industry knowledge, and robust and innovative telematics solutions. I’ve been impressed by ISAAC’s track record of world-class customer satisfaction and retention, which is a result of company-wide passion of bringing success to and serving drivers and fleets with excellence. I feel extremely fortunate to part of the ISAAC team.”



“After an extensive evaluation of potential employers, I gravitated to ISAAC because they have amazing products that are focused on the trucking industry, great people who are committed from the top down, and loyal clients who are raving fans of their solutions! The more I researched ISAAC, the more convinced I was that this growing team is where I want to be and a great fit for leveraging my 25 years in transportation technology solutions,” added Matt Ruth, new Director of TMS Integration for ISAAC.



“Our focused efforts on the road-transportation industry and our expertise have made us a valued partner for carriers. As a number of our customers provide cross-border transportation, we have an in-depth understanding of Canadian and American regulations to help ensure carrier compliance,” explained DeLarochellière. “Companies such as Trimac, Molson, Challenger, Kriska, Groupe Robert, and CN have all selected our driver-centric solution, and we believe that U.S. carriers will also see the value in ISAAC’s technology,” he concluded.



St-Bruno-de-Montrarville, Canada, February 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Fast-growing technology and fleet management solutions company ISAAC Instruments welcomes three experienced transportation industry professionals onboard, keeping with its mission to cater specifically to trucking. ISAAC currently enjoys an enviable position in the Canadian market, with over 40% of major carriers across Canada who use their solution to optimize fleet operations. Pursuing growth and opening an office in Cleveland, Ohio, to serve the American market is a natural progression for the company.

