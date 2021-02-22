ITS Completes Major Re-Wiring Project at Valencia Lakes





St. Petersburg, Fla. 33713 St. Petersburg, FL, February 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- ITS is pleased to announce the successful completion of a major project at Valencia Lakes, a 55+ community consisting of over 1,600 homes in Wimauma, FL. The community contracted Irrigation Technical Services to complete a successful two-phase 2-wire re-wiring project that spanned over 75% of its property. The Valencia Lakes community has a Rain Bird Site Control irrigation system is a computer-based system that makes it much easier to precisely manage water, and promote the growth of healthy, stress-free turf and plants.The two-part project began in December of 2019 and included adding two Large Decoder Interfaces (LDIs), bringing the total of six LDIs servicing the property. Phase one started in December of 2019 and was completed in June 2020, while phase two began in November and was completed this January.“Our goal at ITS is to create the best irrigation system for each unique project,” said Ron Newberg, President of Newberg Irrigation and Irrigation Technical Services. “Here, we had to run brand new two-wire to much of the property. It proved to be a challenging project. Nonetheless, it’s complete and working well once again.”Who is ITS? Irrigation Technical Services has a comprehensive knowledge and understanding of irrigation water management systems. They establish a synergy that combines all of the elements of water management software, hardware and communication devices; large pump station design, operation, service and installation; repair of every facet of the irrigation system including two-wire decoder components. As the service division for Newberg Irrigation, ITS is positioned to provide ongoing care and support for some of the most robust irrigation systems in existence. From maintenance and repair to water management, including variance acquisition and water use permits, ITS possesses the talent and experience to keep your investment in perfect working order for years to come.For more information on ITS contact Jamie Newberg at (727) 521-3320.Irrigation Technical Services3330 36th Ave NorthSt. Petersburg, Fla. 33713