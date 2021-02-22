C3 Specialties Launches to Connect Brands and Customers During Pandemic

Press Releases C3 Specialties Press Release Share Blog

Launching new business during COVID-19 pandemic

When asked why she chose to start her business in the middle of a pandemic, Sheral (Kahle) DeVaughn, Founder of C3 Specialties answered, “Why not? Launching a business has always been a dream of mine and it seemed like now was the perfect time. People need those personal connections and we can’t always be face to face thanks to Covid. Businesses are struggling to stay afloat as a result. What my business offers is a way to get that brand message out there and unite with customers in a very personal way. Stories sell. Not everyone can tell a great story though. That’s why we’re here. We research your brand inside and out, then deliver your brand’s voice in a way that keeps customers coming back for more.”



Ava Dean Beauty

C3 Specialties put those skills to use when helping with the launch of



Career Experience

DeVaughn has also made several pivots within her own career. After successful runs in radio and in the wine and spirits industry, she felt it was time to do something meaningful on her own. “I think both of those industries led me to this. Both industries are about connections you make with people. You can’t succeed in either of those industries unless you’re able to tell a great story to get people involved and interested in it. Now I’m ready to take that experience and help businesses do the same. C3 Specialties can tell that great story about a brand and really make it connect with customers so they can succeed as well.”



SB PACE

DeVaughn credits the team at



For help creating your brand story, contact C3 Specialties today.



About C3 Specialties

C3 Specialties is a freelance copywriting/creative content provider. From websites to blogs, emails to profiles, C3 Specialties gets to know you and your brand inside and out so they can lend your voice to the story created. Stories sell. Creative storytelling is at the heart of their writing. They know how to speak to people in a way that creates interest, loyalty, and sales conversions. Good storytelling is about relatability. They take the time to get to know your brand so they can deliver your true voice, and help you create a “friendship” between you and your customers that makes them keep coming back. Visit C3 Specialties at c3specialties.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @c3specialties.



About SB PACE

SB PACE is teaching entrepreneurs and small business owners how to elevate their business by providing powerful, controlled and balanced tools to build a strong foundation and to achieve success. SB PACE was founded in March of 2020 by Julie Traxler and Corey Harris in Richmond, VA after they dove headfirst into helping friends and family members who owned small businesses deal with the effects of the global pandemic. Since then, Julie and Corey have helped numerous businesses plan new strategies, review financials, pivot where necessary and solve problems. Julie and Corey, co-authors of the best-selling book, “Seriously? Now What?!” and co-hosts of the BizQuik podcast, are driven by their lifelong passion for small business and live by their Core Values. For more information about SB PACE, please visit sbpace.com and follow on Instagram @sb.pace, Facebook @sbpace, and Twitter@sb_pace.



About Ava Dean Beauty

