Scottsdale Author Releases Audio Book and Takes Seat on the Advisory Board of the Sold-Out Youth Foundation; Waltman Brings Positive Message to Youth in School Assemblies

Crystal Clear LLC

8422 E Shea #101

Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Phoenix, AZ, March 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Crystal Waltman is on book tour with another award-winning author Dr. Tony Colson of Unlocking Your Divine DNA, and teen author and influencer, Kiera Colson author of Twin Tales. The author dream team will be on tour, raising money benefiting The Sold-Out Youth Foundation. A prevention program for youth and teen to abstain from drugs and alcohol. www.soldouttv.com“Quitting to Win” is about Waltman’s triumph over tragedy story through sports, spine surgery, addiction and sobriety. Waltman battled alcoholism for over 25 years and exposes her raw and honest life into her book. It was published on July 7, 2020, and since Waltman has received messages from readers every day about how it’s helped them start the conversations of uncomfortable life lessons and topics with family members and friends especially with the pandemic is mental health is everyone’s top priority.The three-author speak faith over fear in their message and books. Waltman and T. Colson are Certified Unhackable Coaches, only 100 in the world. The Unhackable book by Kary Oberbrunner is # New Release on the New York Times best seller March 1st. The author’s coach on how to become Unhackable in work and life: close the gap between dreaming and doing.K. Colson is the youngest author published with our publisher Author Academy Elite. She is 17 years old and published Twin Tales last summer. She is reaching tweens, and teens with the story of a twin mermaid’s journey to find their parents, in an under the sea setting. K. Colson is a teen influencer, with a positive clean message. She inspired teens to find their purpose, take action and how to channel the power of young blood.The charity event is at a Scottsdale residence on April 10th. Proceeds go to the Sold-Out Youth Foundation which will benefit the schools in the valley. There will be lots of food, prizes, raffle, and give a ways.About Crystal WaltmanAward winning author, Amazon Best Seller, Health Book of the Year - Quitting to Win. Crystal shares her message of faith over fear and knows the value of taking care of herself so she can be of service to others. Recovering out loud, Crystal has been speaking for the past five years sharing her experience, strength and hope. She is a contributor to many different platforms, sobriety, fitness, and nutrition and offers online courses.Crystal is also a fourth-generation Arizonian resident and a graduate of Arizona State University. She achieved a collegiate softball scholarship and was part of a national championship winning team at CAC. Crystal can be found in the fresh air under the Arizona sun, either between the lines of a softball diamond or hiking a summit with her loving husband and daughter. For more information, visit crystalwaltman.com.Crystal Clear LLC8422 E Shea #101Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Contact Information Crystal Clear LLC

Crystal Waltman

480-206-6136



www.crystalwaltman.com

https://www.crystalwaltman.com/copy-of-press-kit

Attached Files Meet the Authors Benefit The author "Dream Team" together on tour. In Tucson, and Scottsdale. Book signing, meet & greet benefiting The Sold Out Youth Foundation. Filename: PRBookTourBenefit.docx

