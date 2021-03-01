Press Releases Inner World Movement Press Release Share Blog

Inner World Movement Announces Book Detailing How Scientist's Multiple Experiences of Heaven Reveal a Multicultural Role in Bringing Heaven Home





From a suicidal childhood to born-again Christian, Dr. Satterfield goes on to have a series of out-of-body experiences with God where he learns heaven is not based on the judgment responsible for shaping his early life. In graphic detail, he is shown how the thoughts of our hearts create and how healing divisive inner fears and judgments impacts the transition of the earth into a higher state.



In describing the impact of his encounters with multiple heavens, he said, “Each experience was unique, with Jesus showing me more than my cultural container of Christianity could hold. It’s hard to think that it could ever be difficult to talk about the love that exists in God’s presence, but it is. Even the people you think would be most interested often don’t want to hear it. As much as we say we do, we value predictability more, and the moment that God’s love contradicts our long-held beliefs or traditions, we want nothing to do with it. The unknown can be scary, and the more we experience God’s love, the more it pushes us into the unpredictability of the unknown.”



Among other things, readers of the book are invited to experience an emotional connection to the reality of heaven, discover that their unique fingerprint of existence is not just wanted but craved by heaven, undergo empowering reconstruction of who/what the divine is, fill in the gaps where religious structures have left the heart wanting, ignite possibilities and remember how to dream.



About the Author.

Dr. Brent Satterfield invented DNA testing technologies that have impacted millions of people in more than fifty countries, including in the COVID-19 pandemic. Following multiple experiences with heaven, he became a student of consciousness and experiences of God in cultures around the world. He is the author of "Faith to Produce Miracles" and "Bringing Heaven Home."



About "Bringing Heaven Home."

In this gripping memoir, Dr. Satterfield details the experience and existence of not just one heaven, but many. He discovers that a single experience can never capture the full splendor and magnitude of heaven. Heaven is far bigger than the visions and experiences of any one person or culture. In fact, it is only as we begin to appreciate the unique contribution of truth in each of our cultures that we find the tools to bring heaven home.



For More Information.

