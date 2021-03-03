Glatt Kosher, Traditional Passover Seder 2021 at NYC Kosher Restaurant, Talia's Steakhouse & Bar in Manhattan, New York

For over 19 years, Talia's Steakhouse, the premier Glatt Kosher restaurant on the Upper West Side, has been offering prepaid Passover (Pesach) Seders, lunches and dinners for Yom Tov and Shabbat.





For information on how Talia's will be koshering their restaurant for Passover, click here:



Talia's will serve a full, traditional, Ashkenazi Seder with everything guests need to fulfill their obligations, such as Seder plates, four cups of wine, and haggadahs. Talia's high quality and diverse dishes during Passover include Veal Scaloppini, Moroccan Salmon, Stuffed Cornish Hen and more. No boring egg and potato dishes will be served for Passover at Talia's. A full Kosher for Passover bar will also be available for guests to enjoy great martinis and cocktails.



With current COVID regulations in NYC, many guests may opt for catering, delivery or pickup instead of dining at the restaurant. The cost for Talia's 4-course prix fixe Seder takeout menu is $95, with option to add a full Seder plate for $30 extra. While deliveries may only be made prior to Shabbat (sundown) on Friday, March 26, guests may still be able to pick up their orders at the restaurant during the holiday.



According to Jewish law all Seders and Yom Tov (holiday) meals must be prepaid in advance, whether dining at the restaurant or taking meals to-go. Money cannot be exchanged during the holiday.



Talia's Steakhouse will serve all Yom Tov lunches and dinners during the holiday, as well as be open for all of Chol Hamoed with live jazz music at night. Chol Hamoed menus will include Talia's classics such as prime rib, chicken marsala, schnitzel, burgers and more.



