Glatt Kosher, Traditional Passover Seder 2021 at NYC Kosher Restaurant, Talia's Steakhouse & Bar in Manhattan, New York


For over 19 years, Talia's Steakhouse, the premier Glatt Kosher restaurant on the Upper West Side, has been offering prepaid Passover (Pesach) Seders, lunches and dinners for Yom Tov and Shabbat.

New York, NY, March 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Passover 2021 should be the most stress-free, relaxing experience to celebrate the holiday. For over 19 years, Talia's Steakhouse & Bar has been serving full, traditional Seders with two seating times. This year, Talia's will be serving Passover Seders both indoors and outdoors, as well as offering catering, takeout and delivery. Outdoor dining will be covered with a tent and heated, if necessary. All state and local COVID regulations will be strictly followed. Talia's maintains 6-feet distancing between tables. The limited indoor dining has air purifiers with H13 True HEPA Filter, pursuant to New York City regulations.

For information on how Talia's will be koshering their restaurant for Passover, click here: https://taliassteakhouse.com/holidays/jewish-holidays/passover

Talia's will serve a full, traditional, Ashkenazi Seder with everything guests need to fulfill their obligations, such as Seder plates, four cups of wine, and haggadahs. Talia's high quality and diverse dishes during Passover include Veal Scaloppini, Moroccan Salmon, Stuffed Cornish Hen and more. No boring egg and potato dishes will be served for Passover at Talia's. A full Kosher for Passover bar will also be available for guests to enjoy great martinis and cocktails.

With current COVID regulations in NYC, many guests may opt for catering, delivery or pickup instead of dining at the restaurant. The cost for Talia's 4-course prix fixe Seder takeout menu is $95, with option to add a full Seder plate for $30 extra. While deliveries may only be made prior to Shabbat (sundown) on Friday, March 26, guests may still be able to pick up their orders at the restaurant during the holiday.

According to Jewish law all Seders and Yom Tov (holiday) meals must be prepaid in advance, whether dining at the restaurant or taking meals to-go. Money cannot be exchanged during the holiday.

Talia's Steakhouse will serve all Yom Tov lunches and dinners during the holiday, as well as be open for all of Chol Hamoed with live jazz music at night. Chol Hamoed menus will include Talia's classics such as prime rib, chicken marsala, schnitzel, burgers and more.

Everyone has had a very difficult year, so let Talia's Steakhouse & Bar relieve some of your stress during this Jewish holiday season.
