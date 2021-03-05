PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
TimeLinx Software

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from TimeLinx Software: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

TimeLinx Announces Strategic Partnership with iLogicLab


TimeLinx Announces Strategic Partnership with iLogicLab
North Andover, MA, March 05, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TimeLinx, a leading project and service management platform for the mid-market, is proud to announce a formal partnership with iLogicLab, a leading SageCRM and Sage ERP consulting organization.

iLogicLab will offer TimeLinx project and service management platform – which is an integrated set of PSM technologies, processes, reports, controls, and tools – with the goal of helping service organizations to advance to higher levels of performance by overcoming barriers to growth and efficiency.

"By offering the TimeLinx Project and Service Management platform to our SageCRM and Sage 100 clients, we will be able to provide additional functionality and better service the needs and requirements of those that services are a core aspect of their business," said Darin Steward, CEO and owner of iLogicLab, adding, "We constantly seek to improve our customers' business processes in order to increase the ROI of their operations."

"We at TimeLinx are very excited about the opportunity of partnering with iLogicLab," stated Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President of Sales and General Manager at TimeLinx. "Darin and his team are recognized for their expertise and professionalism and our Project and Service Management platform is a perfect complement to the solutions iLogicLab supports. Our companies augment one another very well, and we are very proud that they've agreed to represent our solution."

About TimeLinx
TimeLinx is specifically designed for the needs of services-based companies. It extends a CRM or ERP platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Chicago, Scottsdale, Dubai and Mumbai.

About iLogicLab
iLogicLab was established to be the consultant’s consultant and lend their knowledge and years of experience when the consultant needs to move quickly to solve a complicated issue or complete a complex project for a customer. In addition, the iLogicLab team is able to assist in the sales process and ensure the right product fit is being proposed and demonstrated.
Contact Information
TimeLinx Software
Tim Keeps
+1-978-662-1171
Contact
https://www.timelinxsoftware.com/
Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President & General Manager
Attached Files
TimeLinx Announces Strategic Partnership with iLogicLab
PDF version of press release
Filename: TimeLinxiLogicLabPressRelease.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from TimeLinx Software
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help