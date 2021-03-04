Ticket Kite Launches New "All Motown" Vegas Show Featuring All-Female Cast

Press Releases Ticket Kite Press Release Share Blog

The Duchesses of Motown, led by Ms. Tonja Jones along with Gwen, Tai, and LeAna, are known for singing Motown songs with a splash of DooWop! Formerly part of the Las Vegas casts “Forever Doowop,” “Forever Motorcity,” and “Timeless.” The Duchesses have been performing on the Las Vegas Strip for many years to sold-out shows. All Motown returns the Duchesses to their roots in a revue of the top-selling Motown artists of all time, including Martha and The Vandellas, Mary Wells, Gladys Knight, The Marvelettes, The Supremes, and many more in this new 75-minute tribute show.



“I am completely overjoyed,” said Tonja Jones. “To have this opportunity to share my passion of highlighting powerful female talents here in Las Vegas while at the same time paying homage to some of the greatest female artists of Motown is an absolute dream come true!”



All Motown joins an impressive lineup of uniquely different shows performing at Alexis Park Resort Hotel, which also includes The Big Little Variety Show, Amazing Magic starring Tommy Wind as well as BurlesQ, Rock Candy Male Revue, Jokesters Comedy Club, Alain Nu - The Man Who Knows and Late Night Magic.



“The Motown sound is woven into the fabric of Las Vegas just like Elvis and the Rat Pack,” said Pete Housley, Executive Producer. “Casting an all-female show highlights the widespread adoration for all the amazing women of Motown whose creativity, determination, and strength changed the history of music and empowered all women.”



All Motown featuring the Duchesses of Motown takes the stage Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights at 6:00 pm. Tickets start at $44.95 and are on sale now through most major ticket brokers, online at



Alexis Park Resort Hotel is located at 375 E. Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169.



