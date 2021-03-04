COVID-Driven Rise in Ecommerce Spurs Adoption of 3D Instructions: BILT App Enables the Customer Experience Globally

Online shopping is at the helm of retail growth, fueled by the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Consumers spent more than $860 billion online last year, 44% more than in 2019. Brands are investing in innovations to enhance home assembly and installation, an oft-neglected stumbling block on the customer journey.





Innovative companies including Genie, Cuisinart, Kwikset, Breville, Springfree, and NordicTrack joined brands like Weber, Yale, Lifetime, Little Tikes, Backyard Discovery, Coleman Powersports, and KidKraft in 2020 by providing 3D instructions on BILT. As consumers increasingly rely on ecommerce sites to research products before they buy, national retailers such as Home Depot, Amazon, Walmart, Costco, and Sam’s Club feature products on BILT in order to enhance the set-up experience and reduce costly returns.



“BILT is the Google Maps of instructions. No paper manual, no YouTube video can ever compare with the customer experience on the BILT app. That’s why so much of our growth was organic in 2020,” says BILT Chairman & CEO Nate Henderson. “We’ve grown exponentially in categories such as garage door opening systems, sports & fitness equipment, and home improvement products. We’ve secured contracts to expand into the US Air Force and Navy maintenance environments.”



From the online pre-purchase decision to the in-home set-up experience, BILT helps brands differentiate their offerings digitally. Products featuring BILT 3D instruction previews show higher add-to-cart and conversion rates. Whether the set-up is performed by a DIYer or a professional technician, 3D Intelligent Instructions® are proven to reduce calls to customer support as well as shorten the assembly/installation-related calls they do receive.



“Brands add 3D instructions on BILT when they see a dramatic return on investment fueled by a customer experience that people love and tell their friends about,” says BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi. “Consumers are beginning to demand 3D instructions and make all kinds of recommendations of products they want to see on BILT.”



Fred Reichheld, the father of loyalty economics, creator of the Net Promoter® System (NPS), joined the BILT board of directors last year, catalyzing BILT’s mission to create promoters of the brands they serve. Reichheld says true Promoters are those consumers who have such a positive experience they want to share it with their friends and family. They believe that product or service makes the world a better place.



BILT provides cloud-hosted digital guidance that can be manipulated on a mobile device. Users can tap on a part for information, pinch to zoom in & out, and to drag to rotate 3D images 360 degrees. BILT gathers data on user performance to provide insight into difficult steps that can be updated in near real time to continuously improve the customer experience.



About BILT:

